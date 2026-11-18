Tencent Cloud Powers HooLive to Deliver Enhanced Digital Entertainment Experiences in Saudi Arabia

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, announced its collaboration with HooLive, a leading homegrown social audio and live-streaming platform in Saudi Arabia, to enhance digital entertainment experiences for millions of users across the country and support the platform's continued growth.

Building a Stronger Foundation for Digital Entertainment Growth

HooLive serves millions of users across Saudi Arabia through its social audio and live-streaming platform. As demand for digital entertainment continued to grow, the company sought a technology partner that could support platform modernization, strengthen service reliability, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and expansion.

Under the collaboration, HooLive has completed the migration of its cloud infrastructure, databases, live-streaming, Video on Demand (VOD) and Content Delivery Network (CDN) services to Tencent Cloud, alongside a containerization upgrade designed to enhance business elasticity and operational resilience. Leveraging Tencent Cloud's media and cloud technologies, HooLive is strengthening its technology foundation to support long-term development.

Tencent Cloud's VOD capabilities support the storage, management, and delivery of video content at scale, enabling content to be recorded and made available for replay. Complementing these capabilities, Tencent Cloud's global CDN infrastructure helps accelerate content delivery and maintain stable streaming performance, providing users with a smooth viewing experience.

Rachel Xie, General Manager of Tencent Cloud Middle East and General Manager of Operations, Channel Development and Marketing of Tencent Cloud International, said: "We are pleased to support HooLive's continued growth and innovation as one of Saudi Arabia's leading homegrown social entertainment platforms. By combining Tencent Cloud's cloud infrastructure and media technologies with HooLive's strong market presence and innovation capabilities, this collaboration helps create a stronger technology foundation that supports richer user experiences and future opportunities for development. It also reflects our commitment to helping media and entertainment companies innovate and thrive through scalable, high-performance cloud solutions."

Ahmed Farwq, CEO and Owner of HooLive, said: "Providing a high-quality user experience is critical as we continue to serve millions of users across Saudi Arabia. Tencent Cloud's strong technical capabilities, responsive support, and cost-effective solutions made it the right technology partner for our next phase of growth. Through this migration, we have strengthened our technology foundation while creating greater flexibility to support future innovation and user engagement."

Enhancing Performance Through Cloud-Native Technologies

To further enhance performance, HooLive completed a containerization upgrade on Tencent Cloud. Throughout the migration process, Tencent Cloud's solution architecture team provided technical support and shared best practices, helping ensure a smooth transition with minimal service disruption.

In addition, Tencent Cloud's cloud-native database solutions, featuring compute-storage separation, help accelerate data read and write performance while reducing latency. Together, these improvements contribute to smoother live-streaming experiences, lower operational complexity, and improved cost efficiency.

Strengthening Tencent Cloud's Presence in Saudi Arabia

The collaboration highlights Tencent Cloud's ability to support digital-native businesses in Saudi Arabia with scalable cloud solutions that enable innovation and long-term business development. As the first full-scale migration of a homegrown Saudi social and entertainment platform to Tencent Cloud, the project marks an important milestone in Tencent Cloud's growing presence within the local media and entertainment sector.

By helping digital platforms enhance reliability, performance, and user experience, Tencent Cloud continues to support the growth of Saudi Arabia's digital entertainment ecosystem.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

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