As an Official Sponsor, Unilumin Supports APEC 2026 with Expertise

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting officially opened in Shenzhen, bringing together representatives from 21 member economies. As an Official Sponsor of APEC 2026, Unilumin deployed reliable LED display systems across key summit venues, the media center, transport hubs and city landmarks, supporting the smooth operation of this major international event.

The summit's main venue, Shenzhen International Exchange Center in Futian Xiangmihu area, featured multiple Unilumin LED displays and professional UHD solutions across its ground-floor lobby and international conference rooms.

The media center at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian), Hall 2, served as a key hub for global media coverage, accommodating up to 1,000 journalists. Multiple Unilumin UHD LED displays, covering a total of 352 sqm in a four-sided surround layout, delivered real-time public information, interview schedules and event updates, keeping reporters informed at a glance.

Inside the media center, the "OpenHarmony Smart Studio" used Unilumin MIP displays as interactive terminals and dynamic backdrops, enabling instant content switching and streamlining the entire news gathering and editing workflow. This flexible setup boosted production efficiency and intelligence.

To support Shenzhen's city image presentation and reliable operation of the summit, Unilumin deployed and commissioned multiple LED display systems across the city's public spaces. Unilumin's senior GTS experts provided on-site technical support throughout the event, ensuring stable display performance in line with the summit's exacting standards.

As a key digital touchpoint welcoming visitors to Shenzhen, the Shenzhen Airport also features an upgraded network of Unilumin UHD LED displays across the ground transportation center, satellite terminal, departure halls, baggage claim areas, and arrivals exits. Spanning key passenger routes, these displays create a visual corridor that combines cutting-edge technology with urban aesthetics.

Across Shenzhen, Unilumin's displays illuminated key commercial districts and public landmarks, including UpperHills, Joy City, Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, Qianhai Exchange Plaza, etc., helping create digital windows presenting Shenzhen as a "city of innovation and a city of the future" to the world.

From serving international government conferences to powering the long-term operation of urban public spaces, Unilumin remains committed to connecting the world and creating lasting value through reliable LED display technology. In 2026, Unilumin looks forward to working with global partners to advance collaboration and shared growth across the Asia-Pacific.

For more information, please visit https://www.unilumin.com.

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