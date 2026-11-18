Ready from day one of MiKaDiv reporting in January 2027, BZSt-accredited solution will automate shareholder identification, reconciliation and submission.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2026 / Proxymity , the digital investor communications platform, is set to launch its MiKaDiv Compliance Solution as Germany's new dividend reporting regime takes effect in January 2027, giving German issuers a single place to manage their new obligations to the Federal Central Tax Office (BZSt).

From 1 January 2027, dividends paid by listed German companies will carry an additional reporting step: the company must pass details of its shareholders to the BZSt.

SRD II, transposed into German law under Section 67d of the German Stock Corporation Act, (AktG) took effect in 2020 and gave issuers the right to identify their investors, including foreign investors held through nominee accounts. MiKaDiv now makes it a requirement. The first reports are expected early in the 2027 AGM season, as issuers seek approval for their dividends.

Proxymity is the leading provider of shareholder identification to German issuers, handling more than 40% of all requests in the market, including 50% of the DAX 40 companies.

Proxymity's MiKaDiv solution will manage the MiKaDiv submission process on behalf of issuers, collecting Shareholder Identification responses from each intermediary, checking them against each other, and preparing the consolidated report for submission, giving issuers confidence in their data. Progress is provided in real time through one portal. The solution draws on the connectivity Proxymity has built through SRD II, which includes more than 4,000 intermediaries and over 10 million unique investors.

Proxymity has completed testing with the BZSt and is already working with issuers on readiness ahead of the first reporting cycle.

About Proxymity

Proxymity is the leading digital investor communications platform that connects issuers, intermediaries and investors in real time, improving the transparency, efficiency and accuracy of proxy voting and shareholder communications.

By modernising fragmented legacy processes, Proxymity enables the secure exchange of meeting and shareholder information, strengthening the integrity and effectiveness of voting and disclosure processes.

Built on highly scalable technology, Proxymity delivers "golden source" agendas, end-to-end vote confirmations and streamlined shareholder identification, providing greater visibility and control throughout the custody chain.

Operating in more than 105 markets worldwide, Proxymity complies with local regulatory requirements in the countries in which it operates and has been recognised globally for innovation and excellence in investor communications and financial technology.

Proxymity is backed by a consortium of the industry's leading financial institutions, including eight of the world's top 10 Global Custodians managing over $290 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, Euroclear, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, State Street and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group). For more information, visit proxymity.io .

Media Contact:

Sapience Communications:

Richard Morgan Evans/Lauren Samhoun

0203 327 8422 | proxymity@sapiencecomms.co.uk

SOURCE: Proxymity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/proxymity-unveils-mikadiv-compliance-solution-for-issuers-ahead-1252534