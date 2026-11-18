

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L), a British industrial engineering company, Wednesday reported revenue growth of 6.1% in the first quarter, with organic revenue remaining unchanged, supported by a 5.6% contribution from the DRC acquisition.



John Crane's organic revenue declined 3%, impacted by ongoing disruption in the Middle East, while Flex-Tek recorded 3.9% organic revenue growth.



The company maintained its fiscal 2027 outlook, expecting full-year organic revenue growth of around 4%, supported by its order book and growth initiatives.



Smiths Group continues to expect a headline operating profit margin of around 21%, entering its medium-term target range of 21% to 23%.



On the LSE, Smiths Group shares dropped 1.31% before closing at 2,630p on Tuesday.



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