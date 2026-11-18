Mantle Marks Major Milestone as $MNT Becomes Available on GMO Coin Following Japan's Rigorous Asset Review Framework

DUBAI, UAE, Nov 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the open financial network powering borderless access to global capital markets, announced a major milestone in its Japan expansion following the first-ever listing of $MNT on a Japanese cryptocurrency exchange, GMO Coin, on November 18, 2026.

The listing represents $MNT's first on a Japanese centralized exchange and brings $MNT to GMO Coin's more than 825,000 accounts, expanding access to Mantle's ecosystem through a platform registered with Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA). It follows a comprehensive review by GMO Coin and the Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA), encompassing compliance, anti-money laundering (AML) controls, smart contract security, and technical architecture. Spot trading, leverage trading, and Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) services for $MNT are available on GMO Coin effective today.

A Milestone Under Japan's Rigorous Asset Review Framework

Japan maintains a comprehensive regulatory framework governing the handling of crypto assets, with oversight from the FSA and self-regulatory standards established by the Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA).

The JVCEA framework requires assessments across six core areas: issuance status, trading activity, asset utility, relevant stakeholders, underlying technology and ledger infrastructure, and the associated project.

The framework also addresses financial crime exposure, operational and cybersecurity risks, record integrity, and user protection. These requirements establish a structured approach to assessing crypto assets before they are introduced into the Japanese market.

As $MNT's first listing in Japan, its availability on GMO Coin marks an important step in Mantle's expansion into a market with established regulatory and asset review requirements.

Expanding Access to Japan's Digital Asset Market

GMO Coin serves more than 825,000 verified accounts and recorded approximately $3B in monthly trading volume in September 2026. The listing provides $MNT with meaningful exposure to an established investor base within a fully regulated market under FSA oversight.

GMO Coin is part of GMO Financial Holdings, the financial services arm of GMO Internet Group (TSE: 9449). GMO Internet Group is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with operations spanning internet infrastructure, payments, securities, and crypto assets.

As one of Asia's most mature and compliance-focused crypto asset markets, Japan represents a strategically significant market for Mantle, and this listing establishes a regulated channel for its continued engagement with Japanese market participants, broadening local access to $MNT while strengthening Mantle's ability to engage Japan's retail community, Web3 ecosystem participants, and institutions exploring digital assets and tokenized finance.

Connecting Japan's Tokenized Assets to Global Onchain Liquidity

The listing comes as Mantle continues to expand its real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem, spanning tokenized equities, treasury products, private credit, commodities, and other onchain financial applications.

Japan has already established an active tokenized securities market, with financial institutions issuing tokenized assets through permissioned and consortium blockchain infrastructure.

As interest in public blockchain infrastructure and cross-border distribution develops, Mantle sees opportunities to work with Japanese institutions and asset issuers seeking broader access to global users and onchain liquidity.

"Japan has long been one of Mantle's most important markets, with a community that has actively supported and participated in the ecosystem," said Joshua Cheong, Head of Product & BD at Mantle. "Bringing $MNT to GMO Coin is a meaningful milestone, particularly given Japan's rigorous crypto asset review framework. As Japan continues to advance tokenization and onchain finance, we look forward to working with local partners to connect emerging opportunities with global liquidity."

With $MNT now available through a Japanese exchange, Mantle aims to deepen its engagement with local partners and support the connection between Japan's digital asset ecosystem and global onchain capital markets.

About Mantle

Mantle is the open financial network powering borderless access to global capital markets, connecting global market participants to institutional-grade capital market assets onchain. Mantle brings the full lifecycle of real-world assets onchain, from issuance and liquidity to distribution and settlement, spanning tokenized equities, treasury yield, private credit, commodities, and money markets. Anchored by one of the largest community-owned treasuries in the industry, Mantle combines credibility, deep liquidity, and institutional-grade infrastructure to support real-world finance onchain.

For more information visit mantle.xyz.

For more social updates, please follow: Mantle Official X & Mantle Community Channel

For media enquiries, please contact: contact@mantle.xyz

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mantle-marks-major-milestone-as-mnt-becomes-available-on-gmo-coin-following-japans-rigorous-asset-review-framework-302943518.html