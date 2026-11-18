UN Global Compact Launches Business Integrity Accelerator to Help Companies Fight Corruption

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Global Compact today launched the Business Integrity Accelerator (BIA), a global action-oriented capacity-building programme focused on advancing anti-corruption, business ethics, and compliance across companies of all sizes, sectors and geographies. The initiative empowers businesses to go beyond compliance and embed integrity at the heart of corporate strategy, decisions and policies, helping to drive responsible conduct in today's increasingly complex operating environments.

Corruption remains one of the greatest obstacles to sustainable development, distorting markets, undermining trust and impeding economic growth. With a Transformational Governance lens, the Business Integrity Accelerator responds to a clear need: equipping businesses to foster a culture of integrity and tackle corruption not only internally but across their value chains and operating environments.

"The Business Integrity Accelerator will provide companies with a structured, practical roadmap to assess their anti-corruption readiness, set ambitious targets and take meaningful action," said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. "It is not just about compliance, it's about building a culture where integrity is central to every decision and transaction."

The six-month learning programme offers a unique blend of self-assessments, expert-led training, peer-learning and action planning. Participating companies will:

Complete a comprehensive integrity self-assessment and identify gaps.

Receive expert guidance and engage in facilitated workshops, peer sessions and "Ask the Expert" events.

Design and implement a tailored Business Integrity Action Plan, covering internal policies, value chain engagement and collective action.

Strengthen whistleblowing mechanisms, risk assessment, due diligence and responsible government engagement.

The programme, delivered via the UN Global Compact Academy, is open to participant companies of all sizes and sectors. Companies will be supported by Country Networks worldwide and encouraged to nominate two managers or compliance professionals, with executive sponsorship from senior leadership such as Chief Compliance or Legal Officers.

With a target of onboarding 500 companies and engaging 25 Country Networks, BIA is designed to scale impact globally. The programme aligns directly with the UN Global Compact's Principle Ten and contributes to SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

The new Accelerator complements existing UN Global Compact's efforts on Transformational Governance and Anti-corruption, by creating a structured and scalable pathway for companies to understand their integrity gaps, learn from international experts, and collaborate with peers to promote transparency and fairness. BIA's distinguishing features include its authority within the UN system, cross-sectoral reach and alignment with international standards.

Companies of all sizes are encouraged to apply for the accelerator programme at unglobalcompact.org/take-action/business-integrity-accelerator

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our vision is clear: to mobilize business to transform sustainability ambition into action at the scale the world demands. With more than 25,000 participants and a presence in over 100 countries through 5 Regional Hubs and more than 70 Country Networks and expansion territories, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit the UN Global Compact website.

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