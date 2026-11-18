Austrian engine developer Frauscher Motors has developed a biomass-based combined heat and power (CHP) system that converts heat from a wood-pellet boiler into electricity using a compact Stirling generator. The company said it has been operating a demonstration system since the end of March 2026 to evaluate heat transfer, automatic cleaning and long-term operating stability. "We have demonstrated a maintenance-free operating time of 10,000 hours using natural gas as fuel. Long-term tests are ongoing with a view to extending this period," the company's CEO, Josef Frauscher, told pv magazine. ...

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