A 100 MW solar project will be built in Dawa, southern Ghana, after securing an $88.6 million financing package. The facility is being developed by locally-owned conglomerate LMI Holdings, through its subsidiaries Solar for Industries Ltd (SFI) and Enclave Power Company Ltd (EPCL), the latter of which is Ghana's first and only licensed private electricity distributor, according to a news release. The $88.6 million financing package comprises $60.6 million in debt alongside $28 million equity investment from LMI Holdings and is structured as a corporate facility with SFI and EPCL. The International ...

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