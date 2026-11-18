Ireland-based heating systems supplier Pipelife has introduced a new indoor monobloc air-to-water heat pump designed specifically for residential apartment developments. Dubbed Inova, the system uses propane (R290) as its refrigerant and is intended for installation entirely within an apartment, removing the need for external heat pump units on balconies, façades, or rooftops. "For developers and specifiers working on residential apartment schemes, Inova removes the constraints that come with balcony or external wall placement - giving design teams real flexibility from the start," the company ...

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