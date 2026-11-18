Agreement underscores SWISSto12's expanding relationship with key players in Germany's space ecosystem

SWISSto12, one of the world's fastest-growing satellite and aerospace companies, today announced it has contracted the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to serve as the company's primary flight dynamics software provider across its upcoming HummingSat GEO satellite missions.

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SWISSto12 has selected DLR's GSOC as its primary flight dynamics software provider for upcoming HummingSat GEO satellite missions.

Under this agreement, GSOC will deliver capabilities that span orbit determination, propagation, manoeuvre planning and calibration, orbit events, antenna pointing, and long-term mission analysis. The collaboration is designed to standardise flight dynamics across SWISSto12 programmes, using a heritage European solution integrated into the company's ground segment architecture. GSOC is part of the DLR Space Operations and Astronaut Training institution in Oberpfaffenhofen, near Munich.

The GSOC flight dynamics software brings high-precision, operationally proven models that complement SWISSto12's mission and system engineering capabilities, enhancing orbit accuracy, reducing operational risk, and improving overall mission efficiency. This is particularly relevant for GEO and HummingSat-class platforms, including missions involving electric orbit raising, electric station-keeping, with combined orbit/attitude control.

The contract builds on an existing working relationship, with DLR GSOC supporting SWISSto12 in mission analysis activities across multiple programmes and reflects a broader commitment by the company to strengthen collaboration across Europe's space ecosystem.

"Our collaboration with DLR's Flight Dynamics Services group at GSOC brings together two highly complementary capabilities-advanced satellite systems and best-in-class flight dynamics expertise," said Emile de Rijk, CEO of SWISSto12. "This partnership reinforces our direction to build missions on proven, high-precision foundations while continuing to anchor our supply chain in one of Europe's strongest centres of expertise."

"The German Space Operations Center has supported SWISSto12 since the early phases of the HummingSat missions. The close collaboration has contributed to the further development of our flight dynamics software to meet the specific requirements of HummingSat. We are delighted to continue this successful partnership and to further strengthen spaceflight in Europe," said Prof. Felix Huber, Director of the DLR Space Operations and Astronaut Training institute.

About SWISSto12

SWISSto12 is a leading enabler of the new space economy, leveraging patented manufacturing and design technologies, such as 3D-printing, to manufacture disruptive payloads. These can be hosted on any platform, for any mission, in any orbit-either on a third-party satellite or on its proprietary compact, geostationary satellite: HummingSat. The company, founded in 2011, is currently delivering seven HummingSat GEO platforms to global operators and payloads for several LEO constellations, reached CHF 110 million in revenue in 2025, and has delivered 110% CAGR since 2022. HummingSat is an ESA Partnership Project. For more information, please visit: https://www.swissto12.ch.

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