Rapidly Converging Risks RevealPreparedness as a Competitive Advantage

International SOS today released its 11th annual Risk Outlook, highlighting how the convergence of multiple global risks is reshaping the responsibilities of employers and elevating workforce protection from an operational requirement to a strategic imperative. The report finds that geopolitical tensions, cyber threats, extreme weather, AI-enabled misinformation and workforce health pressures are no longer isolated concerns. Instead, they increasingly interact, creating cascading impacts across people, operations and supply chains.

Arnaud Vaissié, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of International SOS, comments, "While the specific risks facing organisations, sectors and geographies will vary, the defining characteristic of the risk landscape in 2027 is convergence. As risks become more interconnected, leaders are being challenged to anticipate the shape, extent and evolution of the interaction. In this environment, resilience is a key differentiator. Preparedness, informed decision-making and the ability to adapt quickly is increasingly critical to protecting people, maintaining business continuity and achieving long-term success. The organisations best positioned to navigate uncertainty in 2027 will be those that take an integrated approach to risk, recognising that protecting their workforce and strengthening organisational resilience are fundamentally connected."

Alongside the report, International SOS has also released its updated Risk Map 2027 (embed here), an interactive tool providing a visual assessment of medical and security risks around the world.

Viewpoints on 2027 Risk Challenges

Chris Shaw, Senior Manager, Global Travel Security and Security Risk Intelligence at Philip Morris International, said, "Extreme weather, geopolitical complexity, and AI are three powerful forces reshaping the global risk landscape. AI is a force multiplier: it is strengthening the capabilities of security and intelligence teams while simultaneously enabling threat actors to operate with greater speed, scale, and sophistication. Extreme weather is increasingly difficult to anticipate and can demand rapid, complex responses. At the same time, growing geopolitical fragmentation is creating a more volatile operating environment, leaving few parts of the world untouched by risk. Organisations therefore need to become truly risk-sensing, combining the best of human judgement with advanced digital capabilities to anticipate emerging threat and response with speed, clarity, and resilience."

Dr. Pamela Hymel, MD, MPH, FACOEM, Chief Medical Officer, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said, "Infectious diseases and climate continue to be key issues, with significant impacts on operations globally. We are continuing to model how this affects our people, with a focus on aligning safety and health."

Ken Senser, former Chief Security Officer at Walmart; Partner and Chief Strategy Officer at Corporate Security Advisors, comments "Combined with increasing capability of adversaries, whether it's the foreign adversary or the individual with AI who's a fraudster, we're going to start seeing things we've never seen before."

The Top Risks Shaping 2027

Geopolitical Risk Becomes a Boardroom Priority

The report identifies geopolitical instability as one of the most significant drivers of risk in 2027. Ongoing tensions involving Russia and Ukraine, and conflict dynamics across the Middle East continue to influence security environments, supply chains and workforce mobility. Organisations must increasingly evaluate how geopolitical developments affect both employee safety and business continuity.

From Forecast to Frontline

Increasingly severe heat events, flooding, air pollution, wildfire smoke and climate-sensitive disease outbreaks are placing new pressures on organisations and their workforces. Beyond physical safety, such events can affect productivity, workforce availability, travel and operational continuity, reinforcing the need for climate-informed Duty of Care strategies.

From Deepfakes to Cyberattacks: Trust Becomes a Critical Business Asset

The report highlights the growing convergence between geopolitics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. State-linked cyber actors continue to target organisations and critical infrastructure, while AI-generated misinformation has the potential to complicate crisis management, distort risk assessments and undermine trust during emergencies. Organisations are increasingly required to establish robust governance and verification processes and strengthen resilience against both technical and human vulnerabilities.

A New Wave of Activism

Rapidly mobilised protest movements are creating less predictable operating environments, with implications for employee safety, mobility, supply chains and critical infrastructure. Organisations will need enhanced intelligence, early warning capabilities and contingency planning to safeguard personnel and maintain operations.

The Workforce Resilience Challenge

Mental health pressures, fatigue, chronic disease, digital work intensification and changing workforce demographics continue to affect employee wellbeing and performance. The report emphasises that workforce health is increasingly interconnected with wider societal, environmental and geopolitical developments. Workforce resilience requires employers to design work to support wellbeing rather than simply focus on injury prevention

Notes to editors:

The full report, additional quotes and accompanying imagery can be found in our Media Centre here.

About the International SOS Group of Companies; 40 years of saving lives

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of protecting and saving lives. Wherever you are, we deliver customized security risk management, health and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. We uniquely combine industry-leading technology with expertise in security, medical and logistics to deliver risk prevention programs that offer real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground support. In the event of a security incident, epidemic, extreme weather or any other business-disrupting event, we provide fast, industry-leading response and assistance capabilities, giving you and your workforce peace of mind.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group has been saving lives for over 40 years. Headquartered in London and Singapore, we are trusted by over 9,000 organizations. This includes the majority of the Fortune Global 500, as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. Nearly 13,000 global experts stand with you to provide support and assistance from over 1,200 locations in 90 countries, in over 110 languages, 24/7, 365 days a year.

We help protect your people and your organization, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, your organization can fulfil its Duty of Care responsibilities and fortify its business continuity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261118638643/en/

Contacts:

For interviews or further information, please contact:

Suzanne Withers

Director, PR Internal Communications, London

+44 07350 395446

suzanne.withers@internationalsos.com