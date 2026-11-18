CAI and PQE Group will pair complementary CQV and CSV expertise to support life sciences clients worldwide.

CAI, a professional services firm dedicated to accelerating operational readiness and excellence in life sciences and mission-critical environments, has entered into a definitive agreement with PQE Group, a global life sciences quality, compliance and validation consulting firm headquartered in Florence, Italy. The partnership will position the company to serve clients navigating complex, highly regulated environments around the world.

The strategic alignment will bring together CAI's expertise in commissioning, qualification and validation (CQV), operational readiness and operational excellence with PQE Group's complementary expertise in computer system validation (CSV), quality and compliance. The combined organization will have an expanded presence across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, providing clients with connected support across the manufacturing lifecycle.

"For 30 years, CAI has been committed to helping our clients bring life-changing products to patients with confidence and speed," said CAI CEO Sheena Dempsey. "PQE Group shares that commitment, and we have tremendous respect for what Gilda D'Incerti and her team have built over the past 28 years. By bringing together the strengths of both organizations, we have an exciting opportunity to build on our respective legacies and deliver even greater value to the clients and industries we serve."

The agreement builds on the growth capital and strategic flexibility CAI gained through its 2026 recapitalization with JLL Partners, a New York-based middle-market private equity firm, and advances the expansion strategy CAI outlined at the time of that investment.

About CAI

CAI is a professional services firm composed of engineering, quality and operations experts dedicated to accelerating Operational Readiness and Operational Excellence in life sciences and mission-critical environments. With deep roots in CQV (commissioning, qualification, validation), CAI has evolved over the past 30 years alongside the industries it serves, helping organizations bring complex facilities, systems and technologies online with confidence. For more information, please visit caiready.com.

About PQE Group

PQE Group is a global life sciences consulting firm headquartered in Florence, Italy, offering quality, compliance, validation and digital innovation services to pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies, with a strong presence across Europe, Latin America and APAC. For more information, please visit www2.pqegroup.com.

This transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261118657806/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Carrie Cash for CAI: Carrie.Cash@caiready.com