Organizations with embedded network resilience report outage costs $6 million lower, Opengear research finds

Nearly three in four organizations (72%) have delayed, scaled back or paused an AI or edge project in the past 12 months over concerns about network resilience, according to new research from Opengear, a Digi International company (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com).

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72% of Organizations Have Delayed, Scaled Back or Paused AI and Edge Projects Over Resilience Concerns

The same research shows how the best-prepared organizations fare. Organizations with embedded network resilience, meaning they can reach and recover critical infrastructure when the primary network is down, reported estimated average outage costs $6 million lower over the past 12 months than organizations with less developed resilience capabilities ($12.4 million versus $18.8 million). The advantage extends beyond outages to deployment, routine operations, and incident readiness.

Concern reaches organizations at every level of maturity. Preparation separates them. Those with embedded network resilience are nearly twice as likely to have secure remote access and recovery capabilities in place before AI or edge deployment, and nearly all have already deployed AI or edge infrastructure, compared with about four in five organizations with less developed resilience capabilities.

In July and August 2026, Opengear conducted a survey of 514 CIOs and CISOs across the US, UK, Germany, India and Australia. It grouped respondents by a composite score of three measures: the ability to access and recover critical infrastructure remotely when the primary network is unavailable, how often teams test recovery without the primary network, and dependence on sending engineers onsite. Respondents with higher scores form the embedded group, and those with lower scores form the reactive group. The labels describe relative positions, not identical behavior in every organization.

The advantage begins before infrastructure goes live. Embedded organizations were roughly half as likely to report deployment delays of four days or more (21% versus 39% of reactive organizations).

One of the widest gaps shows up in routine work, not in a crisis. Nearly half (49%) of embedded respondents are very confident their teams can maintain access, visibility and control during routine infrastructure changes, compared with 28% of reactive respondents.

The pattern holds when something goes wrong. During a cyber incident, 93% of embedded organizations are confident they could isolate affected systems while maintaining access to unaffected infrastructure, compared with 74% of reactive organizations.

"The industry has traditionally treated resilience as a response to failure. This research shows it is also a source of performance," said Patrick Quirk, President, Opengear. "As networks stretch across data centers, cloud, branch and edge locations, the ability to keep secure access and control over them is becoming one of the clearest measures of how well a business can operate and grow."

Embedded organizations also treat resilience as a foundation for growth: 84% agree that network resilience is becoming more important as AI and edge infrastructure expands, compared with 69% of reactive organizations, and supporting AI, edge or distributed infrastructure growth is their leading investment priority for the next 12 months.

"AI and edge are becoming more prominent in the business, and every organization has the same question: can I see it, reach it and manage it?" added Quirk. "Organizations building resilience into their architecture from the start have access, visibility, and control in place before they deploy, and that head start becomes a lasting competitive advantage."

About Opengear

Opengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation to support critical IT infrastructure on the First Day, Worst Day and Every Day. Through presence and proximity, Opengear solutions enable provisioning, orchestration, and remote management of network devices through innovative software and appliances. Global organizations across financial, digital communications, retail, and manufacturing sectors trust Opengear solutions. The company is headquartered in Utah, with an R&D center in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.opengear.com/

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a global technology leader empowering enterprises to build, connect, and manage the critical systems that drive their businesses. Through an integrated portfolio of managed services, intelligent software, secure connectivity, and resilient edge solutions, Digi helps enterprises monitor, update, and control assets in real time, strengthen compliance, streamline workflows, and keep distributed operations running without interruption. Since 1985, Digi has enabled organizations worldwide to modernize operations and confidently connect millions of devices. Learn more at www.digi.com.

Disclaimer

Responses reflect the views of participants at the time of the survey and may not represent the broader industry. The findings presented are for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as definitive industry trends or predictions. While care was taken to ensure accuracy, the data is self-reported and subject to respondent interpretation. Average outage cost figures are estimates derived from banded survey responses and should be read as comparative estimates rather than audited financial totals.

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