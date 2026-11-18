Gozney appoints Armin Boehm as Global President

Former Gibson Brands, Amer Sports, and PUMA executive will lead global operations alongside Founder, Designer & CEO Tom Gozney

BOURNEMOUTH, England and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering live-fire cooking brand Gozney today announced the appointment of Armin Boehm as Global President. Boehm joined the company October 31. As the British-founded brand continues its transformation into a global omnichannel business, the appointment marks a significant milestone in Gozney's next phase of growth.

Reflecting the scale of the brand's future opportunity and ambition, Boehm's appointment represents a deliberate step-change in Gozney's leadership and operating capability. As Global President, Boehm will lead all aspects of Gozney's global operations and business performance, working closely with Founder, Designer & CEO Tom Gozney, who will continue to lead the company's long-term vision, brand and product direction.

Boehm brings more than 25 years of experience scaling and transforming global consumer businesses across sporting goods, lifestyle and music, having held senior roles at Gibson Brands, Amer Sports, PUMA and Escalade. Across these roles, Boehm has built a track record of leading omnichannel and business transformation, helping established consumer brands realise their potential at critical points in their evolution. With experience spanning three continents and multiple business models, he combines strategic vision with the commercial capabilities and operational foundations needed to translate ambition into sustained growth. At Gozney, Boehm will focus on translating strategy into execution, unlocking the company's full potential and accelerating its international growth.

"Over the last few years, we've transformed Gozney into a truly global business, and I'm incredibly proud of what the team has built. The opportunity ahead of us is bigger than ever, and as we enter this next phase of growth, I knew we needed someone who could help us build the business to match the scale of our vision. Armin brings exactly that. He knows how to build the right foundations for sustainable growth without losing sight of what makes a brand special. I'm excited to work alongside him as we continue to push the boundaries of live-fire cooking, build remarkable products and change the way the world cooks outdoors," said Tom Gozney, Founder, Designer & CEO of Gozney.

"Gozney is a brand I have admired for years: a design-led, high-performance product company that has become a cultural force, connecting people through the craft and lifestyle of cooking with fire. What Tom and the team have built over the past 16 years is truly distinctive, rooted in authenticity, innovation and a genuine passion for the category. I am deeply honoured to join Gozney as Global President. I'm excited to join such a talented team and to work closely with Tom and the leadership team to build on the momentum already underway, protect what makes Gozney great and strengthen the foundations for its continued evolution and global growth," said Armin Boehm, Global President of Gozney.

Under Gozney's and Boehm's leadership, Gozney will build on its established reputation for design-led innovation and growing international presence, strengthening the global operations and commercial capabilities needed to support its long-term ambitions.

About Gozney:

Gozney is redefining the culture of live-fire cooking through its bold designs, culinary innovation, and community. Founded by Tom Gozney in 2010, the pioneering brand established a new outdoor cooking category with their multi-award-winning pizza ovens combining a relentless focus on design and an inspired aesthetic with commercial-grade performance and intuitive ease of use for professional chefs and home cooks alike. Backed by more than 200 design patents and registrations, Gozney's designs offer unparalleled durability and have been expertly engineered to provide the ultimate live-fire cooking experience. Gozney has been recognized by several globally renowned awards including TIME's Best Inventions, the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award, as well as named one of Fast Company's Brands That Matter. Learn more at www.gozney.com.

Contact:

press@gozney.com

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