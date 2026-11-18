SOFICO launches SOFICO Intelligence, bringing proactive AI and agentic automation to automotive finance and lease contract management

New AI division brings portfolio-wide contract intelligence and agentic automation into the SOFICO Miles Enterprise contract management platform

Proactive: AI agents work through the entire contract portfolio, flag the contracts that need attention and rank recommended actions by financial impact, so teams can act before a risk turns into a loss

Productive: agentic automation handles the follow-through, so teams spend their time with customers rather than on manual administration

Launch comes as McKinsey estimates AI could improve automotive finance

cost-to-income ratios by five to eight percentage points

BRUSSELS, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFICO, a leading global provider of contract management software for automotive finance, leasing and mobility companies, today launched SOFICO Intelligence, a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) division. SOFICO Intelligence helps automotive financiers and leasing companies spot risks and opportunities across their contract portfolios early enough to act on them and automates much of the work that follows.

The division was set up after SOFICO acquired US-based automotive AI specialist Vinli. It combines Vinli's agentic AI capabilities with SOFICO's experience in automotive finance and leasing, and its first focus is contract intelligence.

SOFICO Intelligence is being built into SOFICO Miles Enterprise, the contract management platform that already holds more than five million automotive finance and leasing contracts worldwide. Because it works inside the system that holds the contract, every change, whether it starts with an AI recommendation, a team member or a CRM, is calculated by Miles itself using the customer's own products, pricing and business rules. A person approves each change, and every step is recorded.

Proactive intelligence across the whole contract portfolio

Even with good management reporting, it is hard for contract managers to work through tens of thousands of contracts and see which ones are drifting off plan. By the time a problem shows up, often at the end of the contract, the options to fix it are limited and expensive.

SOFICO Intelligence uses AI agents to go through the entire portfolio and flag the contracts that need attention. It looks at the risk drivers behind the financial exposure, such as residual value, remarketing, buffer, commercial and customer satisfaction risk, and ranks recommended actions by their estimated financial impact.

The analysis starts from the contract data already in Miles, including agreed terms, expected residual values, mileage allowances, and end dates. It can then be enriched with customer-owned operational data and external sources such as used-car market values and, over time, connected vehicle data, for a more complete and accurate picture.

A leasing company could, for example, see where expected residual values no longer match the used-car market, or where vehicles are being driven well above their budgeted mileage, which raises buffer risk on full-service leases. Months before the contract ends, it can then adjust contract terms, offer a lease extension, decide when to de-fleet and through which remarketing channel, or identify vehicles suited to a second-cycle lease.

Agentic automation for the follow-through

Today, acting on that kind of insight means pulling information from several systems, building spreadsheets, calculating exposure, and working out a response. SOFICO Intelligence presents each recommendation with its supporting data. Its roadmap includes agents that carry out the follow-through in Miles: preparing amendments, generating revised lease offers and processing approved changes.

The two parts depend on each other. Automation on its own would only make today's reactive contract management faster. With portfolio intelligence deciding what gets worked on first, teams can handle larger portfolios with the same headcount and spend their time on work that improves outcomes, such as working with customers, instead of clicking through systems. People stay in control of important financial and contractual decisions.

The launch comes as automotive finance and leasing companies look for ways to lower operating costs across increasingly complex portfolios. McKinsey estimates that generative AI could cut cost-to-income ratios in automotive finance by five to eight percentage points and puts the value of AI-powered remarketing optimization at around €200 per vehicle. In a Genpact study, 21 senior executives from Germany's automotive finance, dealer and leasing sectors named legacy systems, regulatory uncertainty and the lack of a formal AI strategy as the main barriers to moving beyond AI experiments.

Matt Himelfarb, SVP, SOFICO Intelligence at SOFICO, said: "Automotive finance and leasing companies hold enormous amounts of contract data, but the financial risks hidden in it too often become visible only when there's little time left to act. A leasing company might have thousands of contracts with shifting residual values and mileage patterns. SOFICO Intelligence works out which ones need attention and what is at stake and brings the most important decisions forward with the financial benefit of acting on each one. Once a decision is made, automating the routine administration that follows lets teams protect margins and handle more contracts without the same workload. Ultimately, we want people to spend less time searching for problems and more time making the decisions that improve their business."

The launch is the next step in SOFICO's AI-first product vision. Further development will focus on expanding contract intelligence, strengthening financial forecasting and automating more of the automotive finance and leasing lifecycle.

About SOFICO

SOFICO is the world's leading supplier of mission-critical software solutions for automotive finance, leasing, fleet, and mobility management companies. Founded in Ghent, Belgium in 1988, SOFICO has more than 35 years of industry experience and employs over 600 people across 13 offices worldwide. Its SOFICO Miles platform is used by more than 40 customers in 27 countries to manage over 5 million contracts representing approximately $100 billion in contract value. For more information, visit https://sofico.global.

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