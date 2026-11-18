Introducing FlowForma Agent Trust: Every AI Agent, Under Control

FlowForma Agent Trust discovers every AI agent at work in an organization and checks what it delivers against real outcomes, human corrections and cost. Leaders can pause or send any agent's work for human review in one click, with every decision on record.

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowForma, the AI and process automation company, today launched FlowForma Agent Trust, an AI agent governance hub that brings oversight to every agent an organization runs, from any platform or vendor. It manages processes, people and agents side by side, holding AI to the same standard as a member of the team: visible, accountable and under control.

Agents are moving faster than oversight. They are approving invoices, running compliance checks and resolving customer complaints, yet they are built on different platforms, owned by different teams and often never approved. Shadow agents and agent sprawl leave organizations unable to say how many agents they run, who owns each one, what they cost or whether their work can be trusted.

"Every organization we talk to is adding AI agents quicker than they can oversee them," said Gerard Newman, Product Manager, FlowForma. "Most governance tools tell you what an agent did technically. FlowForma Agent Trust tells you what it delivered for the business: what each agent achieved, what it cost and whether it needs a person to step in. Leaders no longer have to choose between moving fast and staying in control."

FlowForma Agent Trust brings any AI agent under governance in a few clicks. A library of prebuilt connectors covers popular platforms such as Microsoft Copilot Studio, Power Automate and n8n, and any other agent, including custom builds, can connect just as easily. It discovers and onboards every agent, including shadow agents nobody approved, and gives each one an identity and an owner. Leaders can then:

See what every agent is doing , with real-time monitoring that ties each run to the business case it served and checks it against real outcomes and the corrections people make, not the agent's own confidence.

, with real-time monitoring that ties each run to the business case it served and checks it against real outcomes and the corrections people make, not the agent's own confidence. Decide what to do next , with clear recommendations on what each action will cost and fix, backed by evidence rather than estimates.

, with clear recommendations on what each action will cost and fix, backed by evidence rather than estimates. Act in one click, pausing an agent or sending its work for human review, then confirming the change took effect.

Every pause, release, override and policy change is recorded as it happens, giving regulated organizations an audit-ready trail of human oversight for regulations such as the EU AI Act.

Each team gets what it needs from one view. Operations leaders see which agents are delivering and which need attention. IT and AI teams track every agent, platform and run cost in one place. Risk and compliance leaders get human-in-the-loop oversight they can prove. The result is fewer surprises; AI spend under control and confidence to scale agentic AI safely.

FlowForma Agent Trust will be showcased live at Governing the Agentic Enterprise, a webinar on Tuesday, November 24 at 3pm GMT / 10am EST. Designed for operations, IT, AI, risk, compliance and audit leaders, the session will show how to onboard every agent, observe what it's doing, stay in control and understand what it costs. Register for the webinar.

Availability

FlowForma Agent Trust is available now. Book your demo today.

Resources:

Book a demo: https://www.flowforma.com/tool-demo

Explore FlowForma Agent Trust: https://www.flowforma.com/products/agent-trust

Register for the webinar: https://www.flowforma.com/webinars/governing-the-agentic-enterprise

About FlowForma

FlowForma is an AI and process automation company with a suite of products that help organizations automate workflows, manage contracts, assess vendor security and govern AI agents. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in London and New Jersey, FlowForma is trusted by more than 300,000 users worldwide.

FlowForma Process Automation is an AI-powered, no-code platform for business teams to build, run and govern complex workflows natively on Microsoft 365 and SharePoint Online. FlowForma Contract runs procurement, contract and tender management, FlowForma Assure speeds up vendor security assessment, and FlowForma Agent Trust governs, monitors and optimizes AI agents.

FlowForma is a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and is rated 4.5/5 on G2. For more than a decade, it has helped organizations replace processes run on spreadsheets and email with intelligent, auditable automation. Learn more at flowforma.com.

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