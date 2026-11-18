Hunton Expands Energy and Infrastructure Practices with Addition of Partners Jonathan Brufal in Abu Dhabi and Simon Elliott in Dubai

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP announced today a significant strategic expansion in the Middle East with the addition of leading project development and finance partner Jonathan Brufal and corporate partner Simon Elliott. Coinciding with their arrival, the firm plans to open a new office in Abu Dhabi, subject to final regulatory approval. Abu Dhabi would be Hunton's second office in the UAE, following the opening of its Dubai office in 2013.

Brufal and Elliott, who will be based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively, focus their practices on emerging markets throughout the Middle East and Africa. Their practices span the fields of power (both conventional and renewables), water, infrastructure, data centers and technology and mining..

With more than 40 years of combined legal experience, they frequently represent government entities, procuring authorities, sponsors, lenders and contractors on the design, award, structuring, and implementation of high-value, cross-border projects. Brufal's work focuses on project development and procurement, while Elliott advises on joint ventures and corporate arrangements between project sponsors, as well as strategic investments in, and acquisitions of, project interests (pre and post development) for private funds and developers.

"Jonathan and Simon add considerable depth to our global energy and infrastructure team, bringing together Jonathan's experience advising authorities and bidders on a full spectrum of complex and transformative projects and Simon's work with investors buying into those projects," said Jamie Head, leader of Hunton's global energy and infrastructure team. "They are ideal complements to our growing infrastructure team and will enhance our ability to advise clients on significant projects across the Middle East and beyond."

Brufal and Elliott will join energy and infrastructure partner Jason Parker, who recently relocated from London to Abu Dhabi as part of the firm's strategic expansion in the Middle East. Parker has extensive experience advising on the development and delivery of complex, large-scale energy and infrastructure projects, with a particular focus on refining, petrochemicals and commercial nuclear power. Together, the three partners will strengthen the firm's capabilities across the full project lifecycle, from development and procurement through investment, financing and implementation.

"Abu Dhabi is at the centre of some of the most ambitious energy and infrastructure investment programmes in the world, and we see a significant opportunity to deepen our role in shaping and delivering those projects," said Parker. "The arrival of Jonathan and Simon significantly strengthens our ability to advise across the full spectrum of project development, investment and delivery. Our planned Abu Dhabi office, alongside our established Dubai practice and platform, will put us closer to the institutions making investment decisions and the clients delivering these projects. This is a deliberate investment in the region and in the capabilities our clients need to execute increasingly complex and ambitious projects."

About Jonathan Brufal

Prior to joining Hunton, Brufal served as head of projects and as global co-lead of Gowling WLG LLP's Energy, Nuclear, Natural Resources and Infrastructure sector.

Having worked in the UAE since 2008, Brufal brings deep regional knowledge and an extensive understanding of the Middle East and Africa projects market. He advises government entities, procuring authorities, sponsors, lenders and contractors on the design, award and implementation of high-value, cross-border projects. His experience spans conventional and renewable power, social and transport infrastructure and water and wastewater matters.

Highly regarded for his ability to help clients bring transformative projects to fruition, Brufal combines deep technical knowledge with a pragmatic, commercial approach shaped by decades of experience in emerging markets. He also brings sophisticated insight into the full range of global funding models, international public-private partnership frameworks, and market approaches to risk allocation.

Over the course of his career, Brufal has played a leading role in a number of landmark and first-of-their-kind energy and infrastructure projects in the Gulf Cooperation Council, transactions that reached successful close and continue to serve as models for subsequent projects across the GCC and Africa. Having worked across multiple jurisdictions and sectors for both public- and private-sector participants, he offers clients a well-rounded perspective on the commercial and strategic priorities of all sides of a project.

Brufal is consistently recognized as a leading practitioner in the field. He has been ranked as a Leading Lawyer in Emerging Markets by Legal 500 UK since 2020 and is also recognized as a Tier 1 construction lawyer by Legal 500 UAE.

Brufal earned his LLB in law from the University of Bristol and his master's degree in construction law from King's College London.

About Simon Elliott

Elliott also joins Hunton from Gowling and brings a wealth of experience advising international investors, corporates and government sector Middle Eastern entities on cross-border M&A, investments, joint ventures and related arrangements across the energy and infrastructure ecosystem in the Middle East. He also counsels government and private sector clients on technology-related M&A transactions.

Simon has experience working in the social infrastructure, power and water, and advanced manufacturing sectors, advising funds and corporates on strategic acquisitions of equity stakes in projects at various stages of their lifecycle, as well as sponsor developers on equity structures and arrangements on P3 projects. He also has experience advising sovereign and government-related entities on outbound corporate transactions in a variety of sectors, including digital technology and advanced manufacturing.

Simon is recognized as a "Notable Practitioner" by IFLR1000 for M&A in the UAE and as a "Key Lawyer" and "Name to Note" by Legal 500 MENA.

Elliott earned his Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the College of Law, London, and his undergraduate degree from Loughborough University.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

For 125 years, Hunton has served clients across the globe with a collaborative and purposeful approach. With offices strategically located in the United States and around the world, the firm is known for its strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, retail and consumer products, and technology industries, as well as its considerable depth across numerous practice areas. Hunton fosters a strong culture built upon an unwavering commitment to its clients, colleagues, and communities. To learn more, please visit hunton.com.

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