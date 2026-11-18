67% rate home diagnostic tests very helpful, compared with just 33% for accuracy, DNV survey finds

The gap between perceived usefulness and performance highlights the importance for medical device manufacturers in building confidence in home healthcare technologies

HOVIK, Norway, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- People are twice as likely to describe home diagnostic tests as very helpful than as very accurate, according to new global research from DNV.

Among respondents who had used home diagnostic tests, 67% described them as very helpful, compared with just 33% who rated them very accurate. A similar pattern emerged for home medical devices, with 68% rating them as very helpful and 36% as very accurate. These findings reflect consumer perceptions rather than performance of the technologies.

The findings come from DNV's report The Trust Mandate for Medical Technologies, based on a survey of 12,500 people across 17 countries.

As more medical technologies move into people's homes, the experience of operating a device and understanding the information it provides becomes particularly important. For manufacturers, this places greater emphasis on understanding the circumstances in which devices are used.

Cecilie Gudesen Torp, Managing Director of Medical Technologies, Life Sciences at DNV said:

"Medical technologies have long played a vital role in healthcare. What is changing is the role they play in people's everyday lives. For manufacturers, demonstrating safety and performance remains fundamental, but our research highlights another important dimension: how people perceive and place confidence in these technologies. The difference between perceived usefulness and perceived accuracy reminds us that technical performance and public confidence are not necessarily the same thing. As medical technologies take on a greater role in everyday care, understanding both will be increasingly important to building lasting trust."

Independent assessment plays a role in confidence in medical technology

Beyond users' direct experiences, the research explores factors that influence confidence in medical technologies, including reliable results, clinical evidence, healthcare professional recommendations and independent assessment.

More than two thirds of respondents (68%) agreed that independent inspections and certifications significantly improve their confidence in the quality and safety of medical technologies. Nearly three quarters (74%) believe independent testing significantly improves the safety of new healthcare technologies.

Download the report.

About the research

The Trust Mandate for Medical Technologies is based on a survey of 12,500 respondents across 17 countries. The research explores attitudes towards medical technologies, including perceived usefulness, accuracy, safety, independent assessment and the role of technology in healthcare.

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