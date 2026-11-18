Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives leads an all-equity Series C round as Payhawk moves beyond spend management to building the operating system where AI agents, payments and enterprise controls run finance together

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payhawk today announced a $280 million Series C round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, valuing the business at $2 billion and bringing total funding to more than $515 million. All existing investors, including QED, Greenoaks, Lightspeed, Hedosophia and Bek Ventures, participated in the round, alongside new investors Galdana Ventures, Cogito Capital, Inveready and Invus, and leading European entrepreneurs Tomas Okmanas and Didac Lee. The transaction remains subject to standard regulatory approvals.

The company will use the new capital to pursue a much larger ambition: to build the global Finance Operating System for the AI era.

"The role of the finance team is rapidly moving away from manual checks, lengthy reconciliations and labor-intensive work towards becoming more strategic. While most companies use AI to speed up existing processes, we built AI agents to fundamentally rethink how finance operates," said Hristo Borisov, co-founder and CEO of Payhawk. "Through our technology, finance departments can benefit from 'zero-touch finance', where neither the finance professional nor the employee deals with any admin work. 77% of our customers use our agents daily across financial control, procurement, travel and reporting to save time and money for their businesses. But AI alone cannot deliver this transformation, it must be combined with a robust payment infrastructure and enterprise controls to truly unlock the potential of every enterprise in the new AI era."

"Payhawk's exceptional growth reflects the strength of its engineering DNA, global footprint and clear vision for the future of modern spend management systems," said James Hayward, Managing Director within Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, who is also joining Payhawk's Board of Directors. "As payments, AI and enterprise software increasingly converge, we believe Payhawk is well positioned to emerge as a leader in this rapidly evolving market. We are excited to partner with the team as they continue to scale globally and enter their next phase of growth."

A global finance category built from Europe

Founded in Sofia, Payhawk now operates across 33 countries and 12 offices, with a platform that spans multiple currencies, banking systems, payment rails, regulations and local practices - complexity the company believes can become an advantage globally.

"Europe does not need to build local versions of categories invented somewhere else. We should build categories the rest of the world follows as craftsmanship and innovation are strongly embedded cultural traits for Europeans," Borisov said.

"We want to build the infrastructure through which businesses around the world run their financial operations in the age of AI. Being born in Europe has exposed us to this complexity from day one. We know what it takes for our customers to stay in control with their businesses spread around the world while scaling and while trying to be efficient at the same time. The window to define that category is open now - and we are moving fast."

From smarter finance tools to a new operating model

ERP systems, banks, procurement platforms, treasury products, travel tools and spend platforms are all becoming more intelligent with Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. But Payhawk argues that making each application smarter does not automatically create a smarter finance operation.

"Integrations connect systems. MCP makes information easier to access. But an operating system changes how the entire finance function works," Borisov said. "As software moves from recommending actions to actually taking them, that distinction becomes much more important."

Payhawk is building its Finance Operating System around three interconnected layers: AI agents that perform financial work; payments infrastructure that allows agents to safely interact with money; and enterprise controls that determine what agents are allowed to do and when a person needs to make the decision.

Together, those layers allow AI to move beyond assistance and become part of the operating model of finance.



Credit card-independent model

Payhawk achieved positive cash flow in Q3 and still holds 70% of the capital raised in its previous funding round in 2022. Its business model is built on predictable subscription pricing rather than card interchange, aligning its growth with helping customers save money rather than incentivising them to spend more. This independence also allows Payhawk to develop AI-native finance products that work beyond its own cards. In the US, for example, its Financial Controller Agent works with customers' existing business cards, eliminating the need to switch providers or reissue cards.

About Payhawk



Payhawk is an AI-native spend management platform of the future where Bills, Cards, Expenses, Travel, and Procurement are orchestrated by agents for maximum control, automation and savings. It provides a global money account on top of your ERP combined with agents enforcing rules, policies, and budgets on every payment while giving employees an effortless spending experience. Headquartered in London with offices across Europe and the US, Payhawk serves mid-market and enterprise companies in 33+ countries.



About Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $706 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $4.1 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of September 30, 2026.

Since 2003, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $17 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. The team focuses on investments in growth stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Georgi Ivanov

Senior Communications Manager

georgi.ivanov@payhawk.com

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