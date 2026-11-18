

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L) revealed earnings for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at GBP435.2 million, or GBP0.358 per share. This compares with GBP292.1 million, or GBP0.264 per share, last year.



Excluding items, SSE plc reported adjusted earnings of GBP627.2 million or GBP66.5 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.3% to GBP5.619 billion from GBP4.634 billion last year.



SSE plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP435.2 Mln. vs. GBP292.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.358 vs. GBP0.264 last year. -Revenue: GBP5.619 Bln vs. GBP4.634 Bln last year.



Guidance, SSE plc 2026/27 adjusted EPS of 168-193 pence, while reaffirming our 2029/30 adjusted EPS target of 225-250 pence.



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