DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 18-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 18/11/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: iShares III PLC iShares Global Defence & Security Active UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Open-ended Shares of No Par Value; fully paid investment IE000VXXM2N0 -- companies Issuer Name: LSEG Finance plc 5.500% Guaranteed Notes due 18/11/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3565256040 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Floating Rate Notes due 18/11/2027; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3572985987 -- securities Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company Zero Coupon Callable Notes due 13/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like XS3431968067 -- multiples of USD1,000 in respect thereof) securities Zero Coupon Callable Notes due 18/11/2041; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral debt-like XS3431971871 -- multiples of USD100,000 in respect thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 450004 EQS News ID: 2437088 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)