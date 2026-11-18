REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UREVO, an everyday wellness technology brand, has announced its Black Friday Sale 2026, running November 19-30. In Germany, shoppers can access the offers through its Amazon store in Germany and the Official Website for the European Union.





Beyond Germany, the promotion is also available through UREVO's Amazon stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Italy, as well as its Official Website in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Across the campaign, discounts reach up to 41% on Amazon and up to 51% off participating products at UREVO's Official Website, with savings of up to $400. Offers remain unchanged throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Featured Smart Wellness Products for Everyday Movement

The featured products reflect UREVO's focus on making everyday movement easier, from staying active during the workday to enjoying more engaging home workouts.

UREVO CyberPad for Office Smart Walking Pad: Stay Active at Your Desk

For professionals who spend much of their day sitting, the CyberPad for Office offers an easy way to stay active throughout the workday without stepping away from their desks. Its ultra-slim design fits under most desks, while its whisper-quiet 35dB operation helps keep walking noise from disrupting calls or distracting nearby colleagues.

UREVO SpaceWalk 5L Smart Walking Pad: More Engaging Indoor Walks

The SpaceWalk 5L makes everyday walks at home more varied and enjoyable. Its nine-level automatic incline and HIIT programs offer different workout intensities, from steady walks to more challenging sessions. The UREVO Wellness Hub, an evolution of the UREVO app, connects wellness data and delivers personalized guidance, working with UREVO smart devices to turn these insights into everyday wellness actions.

UREVO FoldiMix 5L Smart Treadmill: Work and Workouts in One Setup

The FoldiMix 5L combines a treadmill with a height-adjustable workstation, creating an integrated setup for both home productivity and fitness. Its 9% automatic incline adds intensity to walking sessions, while the 14-point shock absorption system helps cushion impact during jogging and running for a more comfortable home workout.

Explore the Black Friday deals available in your market through the regional Amazon and UREVO's Official Website links above. Shop now before the promotion ends on November 30.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89bb09b0-5687-41a2-bd07-42c7361c9f8b

Media Contact: marketing@urevo.com UREVO PR Team