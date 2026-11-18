France's energy regulator, the Commission de régulation de l'énergie (CRE), has published its opinion on the draft specifications for the first round of the PPE3 Neutre technology-neutral renewable energy tender, which is expected to launch in January 2027. The tender will allocate just 500 MW of capacity across solar PV, onshore wind, and hydropower projects, while introducing an unweighted market reference price (M0) for the calculation of support payments. French renewable energy association SER has strongly criticized the limited capacity allocation. Its president, Jules Nyssen, expressed ...

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