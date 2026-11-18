America's Group Expands UK Footprint with Acquisition of Swansea Motor Vehicle Auction

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Group, parent company of America's Auto Auction and G3 Vehicle Auctions, today announced the acquisition of Swansea Motor Vehicle Auction Limited (SMVA), further expanding the company's presence in the United Kingdom and strengthening its growing auction network across the region.

Located in Port Talbot, Wales, Swansea Motor Vehicle Auction has served dealers and vendors throughout South Wales and the surrounding markets for years, becoming a familiar destination for vehicle remarketing and wholesale transactions. The auction is owned by Rachel and Daryl Bishop, who have guided its growth and built lasting relationships throughout the local automotive community.

The acquisition represents another step forward in America's Group's international growth strategy as the company continues to expand its operations across the United Kingdom. Following the transaction, Swansea Motor Vehicle Auction will operate under the G3 brand and join G3's expanding UK network, while retaining the local expertise and customer relationships that have contributed to the auction's success.

"Our vision has always been to build a remarketing business with strong local operations supported by the scale and resources of a larger organization," said Chuck Tapp, Chief Executive Officer of America's Group. "The addition of Swansea expands our presence in the UK and creates new opportunities to serve dealers and vendors across the region. By bringing Swansea into the G3 network, we're continuing to invest in a platform that is gaining momentum throughout the United Kingdom."

Through the acquisition, customers will continue working with the team they know today while gaining access to the broader resources, technology, and capabilities available through the G3 platform. The transition will allow the operation to benefit from a larger network while preserving the local knowledge and market understanding that have been central to the auction's success.

"We are proud of what Swansea Motor Vehicle Auction has become and the relationships we've built over the years," said Daryl Bishop, Director of Swansea Motor Vehicle Auction. "Finding the right home for the next chapter of the business was important to us, and G3's vision and reputation made them the clear choice. The partnership creates exciting opportunities for our vendors and buyers, while preserving the personal service, local knowledge, and familiar faces our customers value. We look forward to supporting a smooth transition."

The addition of Swansea strengthens America's Group's growing UK presence and reflects the company's ongoing focus on partnering with established operators that share similar values, market expertise, and long-term perspectives. As America's Group continues to broaden its international reach, the company remains focused on supporting local auction teams while investing in opportunities that enhance service for customers and consignors.

For more information about America's Auto Auction and its family of auction locations, visit www.americasaa.com.

About America's Auto Auction

America's Auto Auction is a full-service remarketing company that facilitates the wholesale buying and selling of vehicles, specialty units, and equipment for dealers, commercial consignors, financial institutions, and other business customers. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, the company operates a growing network of auction locations across the United States and internationally, supported by robust digital marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers wherever they do business. Through its automotive, specialty, and equipment remarketing businesses, America's Auto Auction delivers the service, operational excellence, and trusted relationships that help customers buy, sell, and succeed.

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