Wavytalk Black Friday: Thermal Brush, Hair Waver and Hair Straightener with Up to 50% Off

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavytalk, the expression-first hair and beauty technology brand, is making professional-inspired styling more accessible, offering up to 50% off selected hair styling tools during the 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season.

From voluminous blowouts and effortless waves to sleek, polished finishes, Wavytalk's Black Friday lineup features five styling essentials designed for different hair types, styling preferences and everyday routines.

Five Styling Essentials, Exclusive Black Friday Prices

Steamlift Pro Steam Thermal Brush - £75.97 (41% off £129): Praised by a Tom's Guide reviewer, Steamlift Pro combines innovative STEAMIQ technology with thermal styling to create smoother, shinier-looking hair and effortlessly polished results.

Praised by a Tom's Guide reviewer, Steamlift Pro combines innovative with thermal styling to create smoother, shinier-looking hair and effortlessly polished results. Blowout Boost Thermal Brush - £34.25 (31% off £49.49): Designed to create bouncy, salon-inspired blowouts on dry hair, this heated brush adds volume and shape with adjustable temperature settings.

Designed to create bouncy, salon-inspired blowouts on dry hair, this heated brush adds volume and shape with adjustable temperature settings. Power Wave Hair Waver - £39.99 (50% off £79.99): Featuring distinctive V-shaped heating plates and adjustable temperature settings, Power Wave creates defined, effortless-looking waves with added texture and volume.

Featuring distinctive V-shaped heating plates and adjustable temperature settings, Power Wave creates defined, effortless-looking waves with added texture and volume. Steam Sesh Steam Hair Straightener - £56.97 (37% off £89): Impressing a Tom's Guide reviewer with its remarkable styling longevity, Steam Sesh combines STEAMIQ technology with heated styling plates to create sleek, smooth, long-lasting styles with versatile styling options.

Impressing a Tom's Guide reviewer with its remarkable styling longevity, Steam Sesh combines with heated styling plates to create sleek, smooth, long-lasting styles with versatile styling options. Cool Curl Pencil Hair Straightener - £49.99 (38% off £79.99): A versatile styling option for consumers looking to refresh their everyday hair routine.

Wavytalk's Black Friday offers will be available on Amazon UK from November 19-30, 2026, while the promotional campaign on the Wavytalk official website runs from November 5 to December 6, 2026.

Whether you're upgrading your styling routine or searching for a practical holiday gift, Wavytalk's Black Friday collection offers a variety of styling solutions at attractive seasonal prices.

Explore the offers through the Wavytalk Amazon UK Store or visit Wavytalk.

About Wavytalk



Wavytalk is an expression-first hair and beauty technology brand making high-performance innovation accessible and empowering everyday creativity, confidence and self-care.



With more than 7 million customers worldwide, Wavytalk is building a global community that turns everyday hair into effortless self-expression. From intelligent product design to social connection, Wavytalk is reimagining what beauty tools can do and how they fit into consumers' lives.

Media Contact

Holiday Luo

+86 13534476331

holiday@wavytalk.com

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