Big Motive Health launches to help health teams move faster, with less risk

New practice puts patients, clinicians and frontline staff at the heart of health service, medtech and life sciences innovation across the island of Ireland

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategy and design consultancy Big Motive has today launched Big Motive Health, a dedicated practice for health services, healthtech, medtech and life sciences organisations across the island of Ireland. It helps teams design products and services that people use, trust and stay with.

The launch comes as both health systems on the island reshape how care is delivered. In Northern Ireland, the Department of Health is rolling out its Neighbourhood Model of Health and Wellbeing through 17 Integrated Neighbourhood Teams. In the Republic, Sláintecare continues to reform primary and community care. Big Motive Health brings the service design and prototyping capability needed to turn these frameworks into working care pathways.

Damian Cranney, CEO of Big Motive, said:

"Most health innovations don't fail on the technology. They fail because nobody designed them around the people who have to use them. That's the work we've done for health systems for years; now we can test ideas with patients and clinicians as working prototypes in weeks, long before significant capital is invested."

The practice follows the whole care journey, from first symptom to diagnosis, treatment and living with a condition, along with the journeys of the clinicians and staff around the patient. That shows where care really breaks down and where a change will land. Complexity is the brief: strict regulation, pathways built around the system rather than the patient, technology that doesn't connect, stretched teams. The team works in the field, alongside the people who use and run these services, and increasingly uses AI to build functional prototypes quickly.

Rebecca Walsh, Design Partner at Big Motive, said:

"We meet health leaders and clinical teams every week who are working under real pressure and are determined to improve the services they provide. Change sticks when it's built around how people actually work, including the workarounds they rely on to get through the day. We work alongside patients and staff from day one, so by the time a new way of working arrives, they've already shaped and tested it."

Big Motive has spent more than 20 years designing services for governments, health systems and healthcare companies. Its health work includes:

HSE Children's Services: a prototype central review model cut the time for a referral to reach the right team from about 23 weeks to three weeks in testing

a prototype central review model cut the time for a referral to reach the right team from about 23 weeks to three weeks in testing aflo: the complete patient experience for aflo's connected inhaler platform, including apps for children, teenagers and young adults. The age-specific apps and aflo's clinician dashboard were co-designed with patients, families and clinicians. In a study at Boston Children's Hospital, young people's inhaler technique improved significantly and was sustained after 12 weeks, even when the aflo platform training ended

the complete patient experience for aflo's connected inhaler platform, including apps for children, teenagers and young adults. The age-specific apps and aflo's clinician dashboard were co-designed with patients, families and clinicians. In a study at Boston Children's Hospital, young people's inhaler technique improved significantly and was sustained after 12 weeks, even when the aflo platform training ended Bioliberty: the digital experience concept for its rehabilitation glove, developed ahead of the company's $8.2M Series A

For more information, visit bigmotive.com/health/ to view case studies or to see episodes of our Motive Chats: The Health Edit Podcast.

About Big Motive

Big Motive is a strategy and design consultancy based in Belfast and Dublin. For more than 20 years it has worked alongside governments, health systems and respected brands to turn ambition into products and services that people use every day.

Notes to Editors

An accompanying press image can be downloaded at bigmotive.com/press.

Media contact

Emily McDaid, Director of PR, Big Motive Health

emilymcd@bigmotive.com

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