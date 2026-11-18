DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc (LEMA) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 75.2781 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 74835692 CODE: LEMA ISIN: LU2573967036 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573967036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 450016 EQS News ID: 2437330 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2026 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)