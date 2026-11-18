DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (ESDU) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 72.7064 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 583475 CODE: ESDU ISIN: LU2059756598 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU LEI Code: 549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 Sequence No.: 450060 EQS News ID: 2437418 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)