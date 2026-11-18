DJ Amundi MSCI USA Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA Screened UCITS ETF Acc (USAS) Amundi MSCI USA Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.4889 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 351753329 CODE: USAS ISIN: IE000F60HVH9 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000F60HVH9 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAS LEI Code: 213800IKJZBBSINJA871 Sequence No.: 450077 EQS News ID: 2437452 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)