DJ Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc (BNKE) Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Nov-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 4.6509 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1305194057 CODE: BNKE ISIN: LU1829219390 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LEI Code: 549300DB2EV341R0HQ23 Sequence No.: 450038 EQS News ID: 2437374 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)