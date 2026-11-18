The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is expanding its support for solar and battery energy storage projects in Bangladesh through a three-phase programme covering more than 1 GW of planned capacity. The bank has agreed to provide transaction advisory services for five additional projects, building on its existing support for the 130 MW Sonagazi solar project in the Feni district of southeastern Bangladesh, which ADB says is due to tender next year. ADB explains its expanded programme is expected to mobilise more than $1 billion in private sector investment. The agreement will see ADB work with investment ...

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