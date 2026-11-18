The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional agreement on legislation aimed at streamlining permitting procedures for renewable energy projects and energy infrastructure across the EU. "With tonight's provisional agreement on the permitting directive, we have completed the first half of the European grids package. We are delivering on the ambition in the 'One Europe, One Market' roadmap," said Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's minister for climate, energy and the environment. "Successfully concluding the permitting directive follows months of interinstitutional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...