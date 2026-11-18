Markel names Chloe Gordge Director of War and Political Violence & Terrorism in London

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), today announced the appointment of Chloe Gordge as Director of War and Political Violence & Terrorism (PV&T) within its London Market operations, effective immediately.

In her new role, Gordge will lead the strategic direction and profitable growth of Markel's War and PV&T portfolio in London. She'll oversee underwriting strategy, risk selection and portfolio management, while using data, claims insight and market intelligence to identify emerging trends and help brokers and clients respond to changing exposures.

Gordge will also focus on strengthening relationships with brokers, clients and trading bodies, and developing the capabilities of Markel's War and PV&T team to meet the demands of a changing geopolitical risk environment.

Gordge will be based in London and report to Doan Nguyen, Managing Director - Specialty within Markel International's London Market operations.

Nguyen commented: "Geopolitical conflict, political instability and civil unrest are creating an increasingly complex risk environment for businesses and changing the way brokers and clients need to think about War and Political Violence & Terrorism exposures.

"Chloe brings 14 years of specialist experience, deep broker relationships and a strong understanding of how these risks are evolving. She's helped develop our proposition through some of the most challenging periods for the market and is exceptionally well placed to lead our London portfolio through its next phase of profitable growth.

"Market leadership, investing in talent and operational excellence are central to our ambitions for the London Market Specialty business in 2027. Chloe's appointment strengthens all three and reflects our commitment to deepening the specialist expertise and capabilities our brokers and clients rely on."

Gordge added: "The risk landscape facing businesses continues to evolve. Geopolitical tensions, civil unrest and increasingly interconnected operations mean exposures can change quickly and emerge well beyond markets traditionally considered higher risk.

"For brokers and clients, that makes access to specialist expertise, relevant data, market insight and responsive underwriting increasingly important. Our focus will be on bringing those capabilities together with disciplined underwriting and close broker relationships to help clients better understand their exposures and ensure their cover reflects the risks they face."

Gordge joined Markel's PV&T underwriting team in London 14 years ago and has progressed from Underwriting Assistant to Head of Terrorism. During that time, she's managed Markel's London PV&T portfolio, developed strong relationships across the broking market and played a key role in shaping the strategic direction of the business. She's also helped lead the team through major geopolitical developments and played an integral role in developing and launching Markel's Active Assailant offering for UK- and US-domiciled businesses.

About Markel Insurance

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people - and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients - that differentiates us worldwide.

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