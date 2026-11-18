Kerry and the World Food Programme Mark 10 Years of Partnership with New Initiative Focused on Food Safety

New three-year initiative will apply Kerry's food protection and preservation expertise to support food quality and reduce waste across WFP's distribution network

NAAS, Ireland, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry, a world-leading provider of taste and nutrition solutions, and the World Food Programme (WFP) are marking 10 years of partnership in 2026 and have announced a new collaborative initiative leveraging Kerry expertise to support food safety in WFP's distribution network.

The initiative is intended to run for three years and aims to reduce waste and ensure the best possible quality is maintained for important food supplies within WFP's supply chain. It will initially focus on supply chains in the Middle East and Africa.

Strengthening Food Safety and Quality

Through the initiative, Kerry will share its food protection and preservation expertise to help WFP maintain the quality of food assistance supplies and reduce waste across its distribution network. Kerry is a global leader in food protection and preservation solutions, with decades of experience helping customers improve food safety, extend shelf life and reduce waste.

"It is a privilege for the teams at Kerry to share their knowledge and expertise with WFP on topics that can positively impact so many lives in some of the most vulnerable parts of the world," said Dr Alexandra Boelrijk, Vice President for Research and Innovation in Food Protection, Kerry. "We greatly appreciate the opportunity to do our part in contributing to WFP's important work and mission."

"WFP is extremely appreciative and proud of the longstanding support of Kerry. Over the past ten years, Kerry has supported our work in Honduras and Burundi, including a collaboration that brought fresh milk to more than 7,500 children across nearly 200 schools in Burundi, which is particularly special to me as I worked there as Country Director for 4 years and saw the impact directly." said Virginia Villar Arribas, Director of Private Sector Partnerships, World Food Programme. "We are proud to build on this partnership through renewed collaboration that will strengthen food safety and quality across our global operations. As food safety remains fundamental to WFP's mission, we look forward to leveraging Kerry's expertise and insights to enhance and scale up our work to support those most in need worldwide"

A Decade of Partnership

Over the past decade, Kerry has supported WFP programmes including Project Leche in Honduras and Project Amata in Burundi. Both initiatives were designed to create self-sustaining local food value chains by improving production and processing capabilities and expanding community access to locally produced nutrition.

The next phase of Kerry and WFP's joint programming was officially launched in Rome by Catherine Keogh, Kerry's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, and Virginia Villar Arribas, Director of Private Sector Partnerships at WFP.

About the World Food Programme

The World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organisation focused on fighting hunger and serves as the food-assistance branch of the United Nations. Headquartered in Rome, Italy, WFP was established in 1961 and operates in more than 120 countries and territories. It received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 for its efforts to combat hunger and use food assistance to build peace. WFP does not endorse any product or service.

About Kerry

Kerry is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions. We innovate with our customers to create great-tasting products, with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring a better impact on the planet. Our leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,300 scientists, and extensive global footprint enable us to solve our customers' complex challenges with differentiated solutions. At Kerry, we are driven to be our customers' most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition, and will reach over two billion consumers with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030. For more information, visit www.kerry.com.

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