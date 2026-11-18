Beder will lead EMEA, driving growth, operations and strategic execution across the region.

London, UK - 18th November 2026 - 11:11 Systems ("11:11"), a leading managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Marc Beder as Executive General Manager, EMEA. In the role, Beder will bring his commercial and operational leadership to the region.

"Customers across EMEA are navigating increasingly complex decisions about how to modernise their infrastructure while keeping critical applications and data secure and available. Our role is to simplify that complexity and help them make choices that support their business needs," said Marc Beder, Executive General Manager, EMEA, at 11:11 Systems. "I look forward to working with our teams and partners across EMEA, bringing together our global capabilities and local expertise to help customers strengthen resilience and grow with confidence."

Beder brings more than two decades of experience spanning IT strategy, enterprise architecture, solutions architecture, product development, project delivery and service delivery. This combination of technical and commercial experience enables him to take a holistic approach to customer challenges and digital transformation initiatives.

At 11:11 Systems, Beder has been instrumental in advancing the company's regional growth, including the successful 2026 acquisition and integration of Digital Sense, a prominent Brisbane-based, high-quality cloud and managed services provider previously owned by Aussie Broadband.

Prior to joining 11:11 Systems, Beder held senior leadership positions, including Vice President of Solutions Architecture at iland Cloud.

About 11:11 Systems

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernize, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11's resilient cloud platform. Learn more at 11:11 Systems and follow 11:11 on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Destiny Gillbee

PR Director

C8 Consulting Ltd

11-11Systems@c8consulting.co.uk