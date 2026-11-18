SITA CEO David Lavorel says sharing data to keep passengers informed, shorten queues and avoid delays and wider disruption will win back bookings and turn queuing time into dwell time

GENEVA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The air transport industry can win back bookings and revenue lost to travel stress by using technology to give passengers visibility and control at every step of the journey, SITA CEO David Lavorel said. SITA's 2026 Passenger IT Insights, a survey of nearly 8,000 travelers in 24 countries, finds four in 10 (42%) have decided against a trip because they expected it to be too stressful. Passengers expect technology to provide the answer: 8 in 10 believe it can reduce the stress of air travel.

For airlines, those lost bookings come from their most valuable customers. Six in 10 frequent flyers have walked away from a trip over expected stress. So have more than half of travelers under 30, the next generation of frequent flyers. These two groups are also the most confident that technology can help, at 89% and 86% respectively.

"Every trip we win back is a seat filled, a parking space sold and a coffee bought," said Lavorel."Travelers are telling us where the stress comes from: delays, queues and worrying about their bags. Most of it comes down to not knowing what happens next. When airlines, airports, ground handlers and border agencies share what they know, passengers can see what is coming before they have to ask."

Technology can then do the telling. Alerts on passengers' phones, live wait and walking times on airport screens and AI that follows each journey and sends an update the moment something changes are just some examples. A large number of passengers are ready for AI to help: four in 10 would take real-time updates from it, one of the tasks they trust it with most.

For airports, the prize is dwell time: the stretch between security and boarding that the airport, its airlines and the shops, restaurants and lounges in the terminal all share. It is also where anxiety has grown fastest: a third of passengers now feel anxious there, three times as many as in 2023. Shorter queues give passengers more of that time, Lavorel said, and knowing when their gate opens and how long the walk will take lets them enjoy it.

"In the airport, passengers are calmest at check-in and boarding, where the journey is already on their phone," said Lavorel."The rest of the journey should feel the same, especially when plans change. If a flight is rescheduled, passengers should know straight away: the new departure time, how to reach their new gate and where their bag is. That is what puts minds at ease."

Passengers have also shown where to invest first. The problems they experience most are operational: delays, waiting times and baggage handling. Most believe technology can fix these. The Gulf shows the potential. In the United Arab Emirates, where 77% of passengers used technology at border control, only 13% report negative emotions there, against 37% across the survey.

"Calm is a commercial measure," said Lavorel."Airlines see it in bookings, and airports in how passengers use their time once they are through security. Improve today's experience and we'll unlock tomorrow's demand."

The full report, with recommendations for airline and airport leaders, is available here.

About the research

SITA's 2026 Passenger IT Insights surveyed nearly 8,000 passengers in 24 countries. Comparisons over time use the same questions from earlier SITA passenger surveys. Baggage mishandling figures are from the SITA 2026 Baggage IT Insights report, published on 29 June 2026.

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's tech engine, making travel safer, easier, and more sustainable for everyone. From the earliest days of commercial aviation to today's digital frontiers, SITA has been there, connecting the industry and helping it evolve through every leap forward.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA technology supports over 1,000 airports and more than 19,600 aircraft worldwide. It also helps over 70 governments strike the balance between secure borders and seamless journeys. Behind the scenes, SITA bridges 45-50% of the industry's data exchange, enabling a highly complex global network to operate smoothly and reliably, every step of the way.

SITA is transforming fast. From advanced self-service and operations control to airport design and digital borders, it is shaping the next generation of travel through key acquisitions like Materna IPS, ASISTIM, and CCM. It is also expanding beyond aviation with initiatives such as SmartSea, bringing its trusted technologies to cruise, rail, and urban air mobility.

This transformation is about more than new products. SITA is investing in the right skills, tools, and partnerships to help the industry move with greater intelligence and agility, bringing together smart systems, seamless data, and sustainable innovation. Because as global travel surges, flow is everything.

As part of our bold climate strategy, SITA is cutting emissions by 4.2% each year and targeting net zero by 2050. SITA's science-based targets are validated by the SBTi, and its growing portfolio is helping customers reduce their own carbon footprints too.

Owned by the industry and driven by its needs, SITA operates in more than 200 countries and territories.

Find out more at www.sita.aero.

Contact: media.relations@sita.aero

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