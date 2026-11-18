INVISIO has received an order under the Standing Offer with the Canadian Armed Forces. The order, placed through INVISIO's Canadian partner Simex Defence, is valued at SEK 93 million. Deliveries are planned for early 2027.

In August 2026, INVISIO was awarded a Standing Offer by the Canadian Armed Forces for tactical hearing protection and communication equipment. The Standing Offer, which is comparable to a framework agreement, has an initial term of two years, with an option to extend it for a further three years. It has a potential value of up to SEK 450 million. Order volumes are not guaranteed, and orders will be placed through call-offs during the agreement period.

The agreement was secured through INVISIO's Canadian partner, Simex Defence, a specialist supplier of tactical communications and soldier systems.

This order received under the Standing Offer is valued at SEK 93 million, with deliveries planned for early 2027.

"We are very pleased to have received this order and look forward to beginning deliveries to the Canadian Armed Forces. We are proud to support Canada's efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities by providing proven, mission-critical communication solutions. We look forward to further developing our cooperation in the years ahead," said Ray Clarke, INVISIO Senior Vice President Sales North America.

Contacts:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com



This information is information that INVISIO AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-18 08:30 CET.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO is a global leader in communications technology for professionals in mission-critical environments. INVISIO develops integrated communication systems for defense and public safety professionals. These systems keep teams connected, protected, and effective in high-noise and critical environments. The modular plug-and-play portfolio includes headsets, control units, intercoms, hubs, and software that work together as one scalable system across dismounted, vehicle-based, and command operations. With a deep commitment to innovation and long-term partnerships, INVISIO helps organizations stay prepared for what's next, ensuring our solutions evolve with changing operational demands. Headquartered in Copenhagen, INVISIO operates across Europe, North America, and Asia, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Large Cap). Read more at www.invisio.com.