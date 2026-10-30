INVISIO AB: INVISIO Interim Report January-September 2026: Strong sales and order intake

CEO's comment: "Demand for INVISIO's systems remained strong during the third quarter. Revenue increased by 40 percent and order intake by 18 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Supporting this progress was a recovery in the U.S. market and increased deliveries of new products. During the quarter, INVISIO was also awarded a multi-year contract by the Canadian Armed Forces with a potential value of up to SEK 450 million. Profitability improved year on year, supported by higher sales volumes and a relatively stable operating cost base. The market outlook remains favorable, driven by rising defense spending and continued modernization of defense capabilities."

July-September 2026

Revenue: SEK 408.1m (291.3)

Gross profit: SEK 228.4m (166.0)

Gross margin: 56.0% (57.0)

EBITDA: SEK 51.8m (14.5)

EBITDA margin: 12.7% (5.0)

Operating profit: SEK 32.2m (-3.2)

Operating margin: 7.9% (-1.1)

Net profit: SEK 30.6m (-4.2)

Earnings per share: SEK 0.66 (-0.09)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 91.9m (105.8)

Order intake: SEK 565.5m (479.9)

Order book: SEK 647.7m (887.0)

January-September 2026

Revenue: SEK 1,351.4m (1,053.1)

Gross profit: SEK 734.2m (604.5)

Gross margin: 54.3% (57.4)

EBITDA: SEK 202.7m (136.9)

EBITDA margin: 15.0% (13.0)

Operating profit: SEK 150.2m (84.6)

Operating margin: 11.1% (8.0)

Net profit: SEK 117.3m (51.7)

Earnings per share: SEK 2.54 (1.12)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 161.0m (282.3)

Order intake: SEK 1,179.0m (1,145.3)

Order book: SEK 647.7m (887.0)

Important events during the quarter

Awarded a multi-year contract covering all branches of the Canadian Armed Forces, with a potential value of up to SEK 450 million.

Customer activity in the U.S. recovered during the quarter, resulting in higher revenue and order intake compared to the first half of the year.

Important events after the quarter

INVISIO appoints Alan Hunter as Chief Information Officer and member of Group Management, with responsibility for AI, IT security and digitalization.

Invitation to conference call

INVISIO invites media representatives, investors and analysts to a conference call on Monday, November 2, at 10:00 CET, at which CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present INVISIO's quarterly report.

The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.

A recording of the conference call and the presentation will be made available on INVISIO's website approximately one hour after the conference call.

Registration

To participate in the conference call, you must pre-register. After registration you will receive a telephone number and PIN code.

Please register 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start to the conference call.

Registration

https://service.flikmedia.se/teleconference/?id=5004784

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://invisio.videosync.fi/2026-11-02-q3

Contacts:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com



This information is information that INVISIO AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-30 11:00 CET.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO is a global leader in communications technology for professionals in mission-critical environments. INVISIO develops integrated communication systems for defense and public safety professionals. These systems keep teams connected, protected, and effective in high-noise and critical environments. The modular plug-and-play portfolio includes headsets, control units, intercoms, hubs, and software that work together as one scalable system across dismounted, vehicle-based, and command operations. With a deep commitment to innovation and long-term partnerships, INVISIO helps organizations stay prepared for what's next, ensuring our solutions evolve with changing operational demands. Headquartered in Copenhagen, INVISIO operates across Europe, North America, and Asia, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Large Cap). Read more at www.invisio.com.