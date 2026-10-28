INVISIO AB: INVISIO appoints Chief Information Officer to group management to drive AI, security and digitalization

INVISIO is strengthening its leadership by appointing a Chief Information Officer (CIO) as a new member of group management. The CIO will lead the group's digital agenda, with a mission to improve secure IT operations, productivity through AI and automation, strengthen business resilience and provide better digital support for growth.

The new CIO, Alan Hunter, brings more than 25 years of experience in IT strategy, governance and digital transformation, including work in regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals and financial services. In recent years, he has focused on helping organizations adopt AI in a secure, compliant and business-focused manner.

Artificial intelligence continues to reshape technology development and business operations. INVISIO is committed to using AI responsibly to enhance innovation, increase operational efficiency, strengthen customer collaboration and capture new business opportunities in an evolving market.

Lars Højgård Hansen, INVISIO CEO, commented: "Appointing our new CIO to group management reflects how central IT, security and AI have become to our strategy. AI has the potential to create significant value across our business, from product development and customer engagement to operational efficiency and scalability. Alan Hunter will strengthen our leadership in this area and help ensure INVISIO is well positioned to capture these opportunities."

Alan Hunter has advised executive management teams across multiple industries and recently supported INVISIO in developing its IT strategy, operating model and AI governance framework. He will join INVISIO on December 1, 2026.

Contacts:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com



About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO is a global leader in communications technology for professionals in mission-critical environments. INVISIO develops integrated communication systems for defense and public safety professionals. These systems keep teams connected, protected, and effective in high-noise and critical environments. The modular plug-and-play portfolio includes headsets, control units, intercoms, hubs, and software that work together as one scalable system across dismounted, vehicle-based, and command operations. With a deep commitment to innovation and long-term partnerships, INVISIO helps organizations stay prepared for what's next, ensuring our solutions evolve with changing operational demands. Headquartered in Copenhagen, INVISIO operates across Europe, North America, and Asia, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Large Cap). Read more at www.invisio.com.