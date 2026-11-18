PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm, 18 November 2026, 08:30 CET

Sävjo Group AB (publ) publishes its interim report for July-September 2026

Sävjo Group AB (publ) (the "Company") today publishes its first interim report as a consolidated group following the acquisition of Sävjo Trading AB and its subsidiaries on 18 May 2026. The report covers July-September 2026, the Group's first full quarter with the acquired operations, and the period 18 November 2025 - 30 September 2026. The interim report is available on the Company's website and is attached to this press release.

The Company also announces changes to the composition of the Board of Directors and the election of a new auditor.

Interim report July-September 2026

July-September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 87 million.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 45 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 52%.

EBITA amounted to SEK 36 million, an EBITA margin of 41%. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 20 million, after amortisation of goodwill of SEK 16 million.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 19 million.

18 November 2025 - 30 September 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 119 million, with the acquired operations consolidated from 1 June 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 60 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 50%.

EBITA amounted to SEK 47 million, an EBITA margin of 40%. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 26 million, after amortisation of goodwill of SEK 21 million.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 34 million. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 83 million at the end of the period.

Joakim Bjerhag, CEO of Sävjo Group, comments:

"Our first full quarter as part of Sävjo Group was strong. For the acquired operations, net sales grew by 15% to SEK 87 million, driven by Europe and the US. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 41% to SEK 45 million, a margin of 52%, supported by seasonally lower personnel costs, high utilisation and a growing share of the Sävjo Design Collection, including our child-resistant cans. For the last twelve months, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 43%. Over the recent years, we have invested approximately SEK 200 million in automation and capacity. We are now well invested, with more efficient production and capacity to grow further."

Full report

The interim report for July-September 2026 is available on the Company's IR page: www.savjoplastic.se/investor-relations.

Upcoming reporting date

Year-end report 2026: no later than 28 February 2027

Changes ahead of the transition to a regulated market

An extraordinary general meeting held today (the "EGM") resolved on changes to the composition of the Board of Directors and elected a new auditor. The changes form part of the Company's preparations for the planned transfer of the listing of the Company's bonds from Nasdaq Transfer Market to Nasdaq Stockholm's corporate bond list in 2027.

Composition of the Board of Directors

Following the EGM, and for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, the Board of Directors consists of:

Carl-Johan Simonsson, Chairman

Thomas Bergdahl

Fredrik Malm

Magnus Wiberg

Aida Jammal

Carl Oscar Milebratt, deputy member

Election of a new auditor

The EGM elected Grant Thornton Sweden AB as the Company's new auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, with Erik Grahnat as auditor in charge. The change of auditor forms part of the Company's preparations for the transition to a listing on a regulated market planned in 2027.

For further information

Joakim Bjerhag, CEO, joakim@savjoplastic.se, +46 79 585 56 70

Joakim Grip, CFO, joakim.grip@savjoplastic.se, +46 73 914 92 32

This information is information that Sävjo Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 18 November 2026 at 08:30 CET.

About Sävjo Group AB (publ)

Sävjo is a leading producer of cans for nicotine pouches, headquartered in Bodafors, Sweden. The Group develops and manufactures premium cans in two parts: the Sävjo Design Collection, its own range of regular and child-resistant cans protected by patents and registered designs, and contract manufacturing based on brand owners' own designs. Production takes place in three highly automated facilities in Sweden, serving more than 100 customers, mainly in Europe. Sävjo is now expanding into the US, with local production starting in early 2027. Sävjo Group AB (publ) is the parent company of the Group; its bonds are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Transfer Market. www.savjoplastic.se