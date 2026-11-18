As a direct result of its focused sales efforts Talkpool Germany has been awarded another new contract. Talkpool Germany has signed a framework agreement for fiber network planning services with one of Germany's fastest-growing fiber network operators. The agreement runs until the end of 2027 and marks a significant step in Talkpool's strategy to broaden its customer base in the German market, one of Europe's most dynamic fiber markets.

The new customer has one of the highest fiber rollout rates in Germany and is pursuing an ambitious, multi-billion-euro expansion program for the coming years. As a planning partner, Talkpool is positioned to support this growth and take part in one of the most ambitious fiber rollout programs currently underway in the country.

With this, Talkpool is expanding its offering further in the German fiber market. Expanding its service portfolio constitutes one of several strategic initiatives undertaken by Talkpool to achieve its financial targets for 2030 and this new account is an important step in that direction.

Proven expertise, new customer

The collaboration covers planning services for fiber network rollout. Talkpool brings many years of experience as a planning partner to Deutsche Telekom, where the company has built deep expertise in large-scale, high-quality fiber planning. Specific services and project scopes will be defined in individual call-off orders under the framework agreement.

Strengthened position in the German market

The agreement is a clear validation of Talkpool's planning capabilities and an important milestone for the company's German business. By adding a third major network operator, Talkpool reduces its dependence on a single customer, strengthens its market position, and establishes itself as a planning partner for leading players in German fiber infrastructure.

Germany continues to invest heavily in fiber rollout, driven by national gigabit targets and growing demand for high-speed connectivity. Talkpool sees substantial potential to grow its planning business in this market and expects the new framework agreement to open the door to additional revenue in the years ahead.

"Being selected as a planning partner by one of Germany's fastest-growing fiber operators confirms the strength of our team and the quality we have delivered for many years. This agreement gives us a broader footing in the German market and a strong platform for growth through 2027 and beyond," says Erik Strömstedt, CEO Talkpool Deutschland AG.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Strömstedt, CEO Talkpool Group

Tel: +41 81 250 2020

erik.stromstedt@talkpool.com

Talkpool is a leading telecommunications network services provider operating globally with extensive experience in network planning, fibre deployment, and innovative value-added services enabled by cutting-edge technical solutions, using Artificial Intelligence tools and remote services. Listed on Nasdaq First North (TALK) and Deutsche Börse (TLKP), the Company serves major telecommunications operators and enterprises across multiple continents. Certified Advisor: G&W Fondkommission

For more information www.talkpool.com