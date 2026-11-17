MADISON, Wis., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Ridge Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LRBI), the holding company for Lake Ridge Bank ("Lake Ridge"), today reported net income of $9.8 million, or $4.97 per common share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. This compares to net income of $9.0 million, or $4.59 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and $7.7 million, or $3.94 per common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

LRBI's third quarter 2026 operating results reflected strong net interest margin supported by high asset yields and steady noninterest income primarily from mortgage banking income and interchange revenue.

"We're very pleased with our third-quarter results, which reflect the hard work of our associates, the strength of our client relationships, and the continued success of our community banking approach," said Jim Tubbs, Chief Executive Officer of Lake Ridge Bank. "We're seeing solid growth across our organization while continuing to invest in opportunities to serve more clients and communities, particularly as we expand our presence in Rock County. What's especially encouraging is that we're achieving these results by staying true to what we do best - building strong relationships, providing personalized service, and helping our clients and communities prosper."

Financial Highlights: Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Net interest income, including loan fee income, increased 5.8% to $27.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to $26.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in loan income earned during the quarter.

Noninterest income increased to $5.6 million, compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, primarily driven by an increase in wealth activities along with secondary market fees.

Noninterest expense increased to $21.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $20.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, primarily driven by costs associated with our expansion into the Rock County Market.

Net loans increased $141.8 million, or 6.0%, to $2.5 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2025, due to increases in commercial real estate lending.

Non-performing loans are $6.6 million, and as a percentage of total loans are 0.26% of total loans, compared to 0.38% in the prior quarter and 0.47% as of prior year end.

Total deposits increased $89.9 million as of September 30, 2026, to $2.8 billion compared to $2.7 billion as of prior year end. This increase is the result of increases in NOW, money market, and savings balances.

Book value per common share is $154.26, a decrease of $3.95 per share from the prior quarter and a $2.12 per share increase since prior year end. This represents a 1.4% increase since year end. During the quarter, book value was negatively impacted by an increase in the unrealized loss on securities which subtracted $8.25 from third quarter book value.

Tangible book value per common share is $132.23, a decrease of $3.18 per share from the prior quarter and a $4.53 per share increase since prior year end. This represents a 3.5% increase since year end. As with the book value, tangible book value was negatively impacted by the $8.25 change in unrealized loss during the quarter.

For more information, Lake Ridge Bancorp, Inc.'s financial statement can be found at www.otcmarkets.com under LRBI. Learn more about the benefits of being a LRBI shareholder by visiting www.lakeridge.bank/lrbancorp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include economic conditions, interest rate changes, government policy, execution of strategic initiatives, potential merger and acquisition activity, and global economic instability. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and LRBI undertakes no obligation to update them

Lake Ridge Bancorp, Inc., through its banking subsidiary, Lake Ridge Bank, offers a full range of business and personal financial services, including business, real estate, agricultural, and consumer lending; crop insurance; wealth management; and financial advisory services. For more information visit: www.lakeridge.bank/lrbancorp. As a community bank, we are dedicated to reinvesting in, and making our communities great places to live, work and raise a family.

Lake Ridge Bank. Go Far. Go Together!

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

SOURCE Lake Ridge Bancorp, Inc.