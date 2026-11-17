Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter Highlights :
- Retail segment written sales increased 11%
- Retail delivered sales increased 14%
- Added three company-owned stores including one new and two acquired stores
- Signed agreement to acquire one additional independent La-Z-Boy store
- Wholesale delivered sales decreased 2% versus prior year, which is an increase of 3% excluding the impact of the wholesale casegoods divestiture
- Delivered consolidated sales of $526 million increased 1% versus prior year, which is an increase of 4% excluding the impact of the wholesale casegoods divestiture
- GAAP diluted EPS of $0.45 and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $0.53
- Returned $32 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, triple the prior year second quarter amount
- Quarterly dividend increased 12% to $0.27, the 6th consecutive year of double-digit increases
MONROE, Mich., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today reported second quarter results for the period ended October 24, 2026. For the quarter, sales totaled $526 million, growing 1% against the prior year comparable period, or 4% excluding the impact of the wholesale casegoods divestiture completed in May, with strong growth in both Retail and core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale sales. Operating margin was 4.1% for the quarter on a GAAP basis and 5.0% on an adjusted(1) basis. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.45 on a GAAP basis and $0.53 on an adjusted(1) basis.
Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) delivered sales grew a strong 14%; GAAP and adjusted operating margins were 9.7%. Total written sales for the Retail segment were up 11% versus a year ago driven by growth in acquired stores and new stores. Written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of both newly opened stores and newly acquired stores) declined slightly for the quarter on a year-over-year basis. Positive same-store sales through the first two months of the quarter were offset by significantly softer consumer shopping behavior in October, but have improved in the early weeks of the third quarter.
Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "We were pleased with the strong sales growth we delivered in the quarter and the continued momentum in our business as we invest for the long-term and execute our Century Vision strategy. Our focus on bringing innovative, high-quality, handcrafted products to market and delivering an inspiring end-to-end shopping experience from online to in-store is strengthening connections with consumers and introducing La-Z-Boy to new audiences. I am confident in our ability to continue to grow our business even in this dynamic environment."
Whittington added, "As we celebrate La-Z-Boy's 100th anniversary later this year and our legacy of delivering comfortable, customized furniture with quick speed to market, we remain focused on building on our heritage to drive the next century of growth. We are making strategic investments across the enterprise to expand our company-owned Retail footprint through new stores and acquisitions of independent La-Z-Boy stores, enhance our end-to-end consumer experience through digital capabilities and consumer-first innovation, and optimize our manufacturing and distribution operations. We believe the strength of our iconic brand, retail operations, and vertically integrated supply chain position us well to navigate near-term headwinds while investing for long-term sustainable growth."
Third Quarter Outlook:
Taylor Luebke, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "We expect fiscal third quarter sales to be in the range of $505-525 million and adjusted operating margin(2) in the range of 4.0-5.5%, reflecting a measured view of the macroeconomic backdrop, uneven consumer demand, and our continued near-term strategic investments and transitional costs as we optimize our plant footprint and progress our distribution and home delivery transformation."
Key Results:
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)
Quarter Ended
10/24/2026
10/25/2025
Change
Sales
$ 526,057
$ 522,480
1 %
GAAP operating income
21,788
36,179
(40) %
Adjusted operating income
26,049
37,147
(30) %
GAAP operating margin
4.1 %
6.9 %
(280) bps
Adjusted operating margin
5.0 %
7.1 %
(210) bps
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated
17,777
28,858
(38) %
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated
21,427
29,568
(28) %
Diluted weighted average common shares
39,771
41,387
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.45
$ 0.70
(36) %
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 0.53
$ 0.71
(25) %
Liquidity Measures:
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
10/24/2026
10/25/2025
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
10/24/2026
10/25/2025
Free Cash Flow
Cash Returns to Shareholders
Operating cash flow
$ 58,259
$ 86,324
Share repurchases
$ 47,519
$ 13,314
Capital expenditures
(54,715)
(38,927)
Dividends
19,298
18,129
Free cash flow
$ 3,544
$ 47,397
Cash returns to shareholders
$ 66,817
$ 31,443
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
10/24/2026
10/25/2025
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 246,696
$ 338,506
Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter Results versus Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter:
- Consolidated sales in the second quarter of Fiscal 2027 increased 1% to $526 million versus last year. Excluding the impact of our wholesale casegoods divestiture, sales increased 4% with growth in our Retail and core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business
- Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 4.1% versus 6.9% last year
- Consolidated adjusted(1) operating margin was 5.0% versus 7.1% last year, with the change driven by strategic investments in our supply chain including plant consolidations and distribution transformation in progress and a 110 basis point impact from a one-time change in our dealer warranty arrangements which benefitted last year's second quarter
- GAAP diluted EPS was $0.45 versus $0.70 in the prior year period, and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $0.53 versus $0.71 in the prior comparable period
Retail Segment:
- Sales:
- Total written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) increased 11% compared to the year ago period driven by growth in acquired stores and new stores
- Written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of new and acquired stores) declined slightly for the quarter versus prior year. Positive comps in the combined first two months of the quarter were more than offset by softening trends in October, but have again strengthened in the early weeks of the third quarter
- Delivered sales increased 14% to $252 million, primarily due to growth from acquired and new stores
- Total written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) increased 11% compared to the year ago period driven by growth in acquired stores and new stores
- Operating Margin:
- GAAP operating margin was 9.7% versus 10.7%
- Adjusted(1) operating margin was 9.7% versus 10.7%, driven by a shift in product mix along with targeted promotional activity
- GAAP operating margin was 9.7% versus 10.7%
Wholesale Segment:
- Sales:
- Sales decreased 2% to $362 million versus last year on a reported basis, which is an increase of 3% excluding the impact of the wholesale casegoods divestiture, driven by growth in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business
- Operating Margin:
- GAAP operating margin was 5.0% versus 7.9%
- Adjusted(1) operating margin was 5.9% versus 8.1%, driven by strategic investments in our supply chain including plant consolidations and distribution transformation in progress and a 150 basis point impact from a one-time change in our dealer warranty arrangements which benefitted last year's second quarter, partially offset by favorable tariff impact, including refunds and pricing actions net of tariff costs
- GAAP operating margin was 5.0% versus 7.9%
Corporate & Other:
- Joybird written sales decreased 30% and delivered sales decreased 29% to $25 million on lower delivered volume and reduced marketing investment against a challenged consumer backdrop
- Corporate & Other operating loss and adjusted(1) operating loss increased versus the prior year, primarily due to lower Joybird delivered sales
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter:
- Ended the quarter with $247 million in cash(3) and no external debt
- Generated $43 million in cash from Operating Activities in the quarter
- Invested $36 million back into the business, with $31 million in capital expenditures, which were primarily related to our distribution and home delivery transformation, manufacturing-related investments, and La-Z-Boy stores (new stores and remodels), as well as $5 million in acquisitions
- Returned approximately $32 million to shareholders in share repurchases and dividends, triple the prior year second quarter amount, including $22 million in share repurchases and $10 million in dividends
Dividend:
On November 17, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on the common stock of the company, a 12% increase over the previous dividend. This represents the 6th consecutive year of double-digit increases to the dividend. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2026.
Conference Call:
La-Z-Boy will hold a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The toll-free dial-in number is (877) 545-0523; international callers may use (973) 528-0016. Enter Participant Access Code: 588802.
The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the internet. It will be available at https://ir.la-z-boy.com/events. A telephone replay will be available for a week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Replay Passcode: 54783. The webcast replay will be available for one year.
About La-Z-Boy:
La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading vertically integrated retailer and manufacturer of high-quality, custom furniture that transforms the home. Founded on American heritage, the iconic La-Z-Boy brand has been synonymous with comfort, quality, and craftsmanship for 100 years. As an end-to-end enterprise, the company manages every aspect of its business-from retail, manufacturing, and design to distribution and after-service care.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings timeless and modern furniture to life through a retail network of approximately 380 La-Z-Boy stores, including 237 company-owned locations, and its digital platform at La-Z-Boy.com. Within the Wholesale segment, the company manufactures comfortable, high quality, custom furniture, with over 95% of its products produced in North America. Its Joybird® brand is an omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of modern, custom upholstered furniture, operating 19 U.S. stores. With a global team of about 10,000 employees, La-Z-Boy Incorporated was named to TIME's 2026 list of America's Most Iconic Companies and Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Best Retailers, ranking No. 1 in the furniture category. The company continues to shape the way people live by delivering the transformational power of comfort.
Notes:
(1)Adjusted amounts for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 exclude:
- $2.6 million pre-tax, or $0.05 per diluted share, of one-time charges related to the divestiture of the Casegoods wholesale business
- $1.0 million pre-tax, or $0.02 per diluted share, of charges related to the exit of our two smallest manufacturing facilities
- $0.6 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, of charges related to the distribution and home delivery transformation
Adjusted amounts for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 exclude:
- $0.8 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, of charges related to the distribution and home delivery transformation
- $0.2 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, of purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods
Please refer to the accompanying "Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures: Segment Information" for detailed information on calculating the adjusted financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(2)This reference to adjusted operating margin for a future period is an adjusted financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of adjusted operating margin for future periods in this press release because such reconciliation cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.
(3)Cash includes cash and cash equivalents.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, acquisitions, divestitures, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Fiscal 2026 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.
Adjusted Financial Measures:
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release also includes adjusted financial measures. Management uses these adjusted financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to adjusted operating income (loss) (on a consolidated basis and by segment), adjusted operating margin (on a consolidated basis and by segment), and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, adjusted diluted earnings per share (and components thereof, including adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), each of which may exclude, as applicable, supply chain optimization charges, business realignment charges, purchase accounting charges, distribution and home delivery transformation charges, and pension termination charges. The supply chain optimization charges in Fiscal 2027 include severance costs, accelerated depreciation, accelerated lease expense, and the impairment of long-lived assets, all of which relate to closure of manufacturing facilities in Mexico. The business realignment charges in Fiscal 2027 include a loss on the divestiture of our Casegoods wholesale business along with severance expense, accelerated lease expense and lease impairment charges associated with the former Casegoods wholesale business. The purchase accounting charges include the amortization of intangible assets and incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value. The distribution and home delivery transformation charges include accelerated lease expense, severance costs, other costs, and the impairment of long-lived assets, all associated with exiting former distribution centers. The pension termination charges include one-time charges related to the termination and settlement of our non-qualified legacy acquired retirement plan. The press release also includes sales figures excluding the wholesale casegoods divestiture. These adjusted financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated's results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.
Management believes that presenting certain adjusted financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges are unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, distribution and home delivery transformation charges, business realignment charges, and supply chain optimization charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being opened or closed, consolidated or centralized, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management also excludes pension termination charges due to the infrequent nature of such transactions. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company's operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying "Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures" tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented.
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)
10/24/2026
10/25/2025
10/24/2026
10/25/2025
Sales
$ 526,057
$ 522,480
$ 1,001,746
$ 1,014,709
Cost of sales
291,400
291,342
558,425
574,374
Gross profit
234,657
231,138
443,321
440,335
Selling, general and administrative expense
212,869
194,959
423,637
382,169
Operating income
21,788
36,179
19,684
58,166
Interest expense
(103)
(110)
(320)
(230)
Interest income
2,594
3,549
5,527
6,657
Other income (expense), net
52
(54)
(4,221)
(639)
Income before income taxes
24,331
39,564
20,670
63,954
Income tax expense
6,321
10,574
4,644
16,667
Net income
18,010
28,990
16,026
47,287
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(233)
(132)
(541)
(225)
Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated
$ 17,777
$ 28,858
$ 15,485
$ 47,062
Basic weighted average common shares
39,653
41,227
39,824
41,127
Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share
$ 0.45
$ 0.70
$ 0.39
$ 1.14
Diluted weighted average common shares
39,771
41,387
39,990
41,325
Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share
$ 0.45
$ 0.70
$ 0.39
$ 1.14
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value)
10/24/2026
4/25/2026
Current assets
Cash and equivalents
$ 246,696
$ 303,213
Receivables, net of allowance of $5,342 at 10/24/2026 and $5,196 at 4/25/2026
132,309
131,039
Inventories, net
229,186
218,445
Assets held for sale
-
20,209
Other current assets
109,282
101,008
Total current assets
717,473
773,914
Property, plant and equipment, net
385,940
356,717
Goodwill
245,136
243,300
Other intangible assets, net
84,579
77,582
Right of use lease asset
486,300
520,726
Other long-term assets, net
59,334
70,096
Total assets
$ 1,978,762
$ 2,042,335
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 121,285
$ 101,875
Lease liabilities, short-term
90,746
88,762
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
232,015
239,258
Total current liabilities
444,046
429,895
Lease liability, long-term
447,926
475,526
Other long-term liabilities
70,954
74,240
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred shares - 5,000 authorized; none issued
-
-
Common shares, $1.00 par value - 150,000 authorized; 39,387 outstanding at 10/24/2026
and 40,349 outstanding at 4/25/2026
39,387
40,349
Capital in excess of par value
408,670
400,752
Retained earnings
556,826
610,423
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(579)
(1,527)
Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity
1,004,304
1,049,997
Noncontrolling interests
11,532
12,677
Total equity
1,015,836
1,062,674
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,978,762
$ 2,042,335
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Six Months Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
10/24/2026
10/25/2025
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 16,026
$ 47,287
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities
(Gain) loss on disposal and impairment of assets
6,801
(76)
(Gain) loss on sale of investments
(1,485)
(214)
Provision for doubtful accounts
597
330
Depreciation and amortization
25,151
23,099
Amortization of right-of-use lease assets
45,276
40,650
Lease impairment
7,264
-
Equity-based compensation expense
8,378
8,243
Change in deferred taxes
607
3,713
Change in receivables
(2,078)
929
Change in inventories
(6,302)
6,563
Change in other assets
(4,344)
(5,913)
Change in payables
23,080
9,325
Change in lease liabilities
(45,281)
(40,282)
Change in other liabilities
(15,431)
(7,330)
Net cash provided by operating activities
58,259
86,324
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from disposals of assets
11,483
240
Capital expenditures
(54,715)
(38,927)
Purchases of investments
(44)
(213)
Proceeds from sales of investments
20,682
717
Acquisitions
(20,247)
(627)
Net cash used for investing activities
(42,841)
(38,810)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments on finance lease liabilities
(442)
(457)
Payments for debt issuance costs
-
(784)
Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes
(3,060)
(4,871)
Repurchases of common stock
(47,519)
(13,314)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(19,298)
(18,129)
Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1)
(1,211)
-
Net cash used for financing activities
(71,530)
(37,555)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
(405)
98
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(56,517)
10,057
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
303,213
328,449
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 246,696
$ 338,506
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities
Capital expenditures included in payables
$ 5,016
$ 5,875
(1) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that
we no longer consider permanently reinvested.
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
SEGMENT INFORMATION
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
10/24/2026
10/25/2025
10/24/2026
10/25/2025
Sales
Wholesale segment:
Sales to external customers
$ 247,298
$ 263,556
$ 466,112
$ 518,901
Intersegment sales
114,894
105,883
219,026
203,495
Wholesale segment sales
362,192
369,439
685,138
722,396
Retail segment sales
252,487
222,043
481,042
429,193
Corporate and Other:
Sales to external customers
26,272
36,881
54,592
66,615
Intersegment sales
1,702
1,808
3,407
3,309
Corporate and Other sales
27,974
38,689
57,999
69,924
Eliminations
(116,596)
(107,691)
(222,433)
(206,804)
Consolidated sales
$ 526,057
$ 522,480
$ 1,001,746
$ 1,014,709
Operating Income (Loss)
Wholesale segment
$ 18,203
$ 29,056
$ 24,928
$ 54,231
Retail segment
24,479
23,821
39,075
36,941
Corporate and Other
(20,894)
(16,698)
(44,319)
(33,006)
Consolidated operating income
$ 21,788
$ 36,179
$ 19,684
$ 58,166
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
10/24/2026
10/25/2025
10/24/2026
10/25/2025
GAAP gross profit
$ 234,657
$ 231,138
$ 443,321
$ 440,335
Purchase accounting charges (1)
-
-
176
-
Distribution transformation charges (2)
448
768
678
2,077
Supply chain optimization charges (3)
1,337
-
9,586
-
Adjusted gross profit
$ 236,442
$ 231,906
$ 453,761
$ 442,412
GAAP SG&A
$ 212,869
$ 194,959
$ 423,637
$ 382,169
Purchase accounting charges (4)
-
(200)
(200)
(399)
Business realignment charges (5)
(2,595)
-
(5,222)
-
Distribution transformation charges (6)
(180)
-
(180)
-
Supply chain optimization (charges)/gains (7)
299
-
(9,023)
-
Adjusted SG&A
$ 210,393
$ 194,759
$ 409,012
$ 381,770
GAAP operating income
$ 21,788
$ 36,179
$ 19,684
$ 58,166
Purchase accounting charges
-
200
376
399
Business realignment charges
2,595
-
5,222
-
Distribution transformation charges
628
768
858
2,077
Supply chain optimization charges
1,038
-
18,609
-
Adjusted operating income
$ 26,049
$ 37,147
$ 44,749
$ 60,642
GAAP income before income taxes
$ 24,331
$ 39,564
$ 20,670
$ 63,954
Purchase accounting charges
-
200
376
399
Business realignment charges
2,595
-
5,222
-
Distribution transformation charges
628
768
858
2,077
Supply chain optimization charges
1,038
-
18,609
-
Pension termination charge (8)
-
-
4,115
-
Adjusted income before income taxes
$ 28,592
$ 40,532
$ 49,850
$ 66,430
(1)
Includes incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value.
(2)
Includes accelerated lease expense, severance costs, and other costs associated with exiting former distribution centers in both
fiscal 2027 and 2026.
(3)
Includes severance costs, accelerated depreciation, and accelerated lease expense associated with our actions to exit our
manufacturing facilities in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico and Tijuana, Mexico.
(4)
Includes amortization of intangible assets.
(5)
Includes a one-time lease impairment in connection with the divestiture of our Casegoods wholesale business. The first six months
of fiscal 2027 also includes the one-time loss on the sale of our Casegoods wholesale business, along with severance expense
and accelerated lease expense associated with the divestiture.
(6)
Includes impairment of long-lived assets, net of proceeds, associated with exiting former distribution centers.
(7)
Includes impairment of long-lived assets associated with the exit of our manufacturing facility in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.
The second quarter of fiscal 2027 includes proceeds on impaired long-lived assets.
(8)
Includes one-time charge related to the termination of our non-qualified legacy acquired retirement plan.
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
10/24/2026
10/25/2025
10/24/2026
10/25/2025
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated
$ 17,777
$ 28,858
$ 15,485
$ 47,062
Purchase accounting charges
-
200
376
399
Tax effect of purchase accounting
-
(53)
(100)
(104)
Business realignment charges
2,595
-
5,222
-
Tax effect of business realignment
(479)
-
(1,175)
-
Distribution transformation charges
628
768
858
2,077
Tax effect of distribution transformation
(132)
(205)
(193)
(542)
Supply chain optimization charges
1,038
-
18,609
-
Tax effect of supply chain optimization
-
-
(3,320)
-
Pension termination charge
-
-
4,115
-
Tax effect of pension termination charge
-
-
(1,090)
-
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated
$ 21,427
$ 29,568
$ 38,787
$ 48,892
GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted
share ("Diluted EPS")
$ 0.45
$ 0.70
$ 0.39
$ 1.14
Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share
-
-
0.01
-
Business realignment charges, net of tax, per share
0.05
-
0.10
-
Distribution transformation charges, net of tax, per share
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.04
Supply chain optimization charges, net of tax, per share
0.02
-
0.38
-
Pension termination charge, net of tax, per share
-
-
0.08
-
Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted
share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS")
$ 0.53
$ 0.71
$ 0.97
$ 1.18
LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands)
10/24/2026
% of sales
10/25/2025
% of sales
10/24/2026
% of sales
10/25/2025
% of sales
GAAP operating income (loss)
Wholesale segment
$ 18,203
5.0 %
$ 29,056
7.9 %
$ 24,928
3.6 %
$ 54,231
7.5 %
Retail segment
24,479
9.7 %
23,821
10.7 %
39,075
8.1 %
36,941
8.6 %
Corporate and Other
(20,894)
N/M
(16,698)
N/M
(44,319)
N/M
(33,006)
N/M
Consolidated GAAP operating
income (loss)
$ 21,788
4.1 %
$ 36,179
6.9 %
$ 19,684
2.0 %
$ 58,166
5.7 %
Adjusted items affecting operating
income
Wholesale segment
$ 3,236
$ 768
$ 18,617
$ 2,077
Retail segment
-
-
176
-
Corporate and Other
1,025
200
6,272
399
Consolidated adjusted items
affecting operating income
$ 4,261
$ 968
$ 25,065
$ 2,476
Adjusted operating income (loss)
Wholesale segment
$ 21,439
5.9 %
$ 29,824
8.1 %
$ 43,545
6.4 %
$ 56,308
7.8 %
Retail segment
24,479
9.7 %
23,821
10.7 %
39,251
8.2 %
36,941
8.6 %
Corporate and Other
(19,869)
N/M
(16,498)
N/M
(38,047)
N/M
(32,607)
N/M
Consolidated adjusted operating
income (loss)
$ 26,049
5.0 %
$ 37,147
7.1 %
$ 44,749
4.5 %
$ 60,642
6.0 %
N/M - Not Meaningful
SOURCE La-Z-Boy Incorporated