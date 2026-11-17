Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter Highlights :

Retail segment written sales increased 11%

Retail delivered sales increased 14% Added three company-owned stores including one new and two acquired stores Signed agreement to acquire one additional independent La-Z-Boy store

Wholesale delivered sales decreased 2% versus prior year, which is an increase of 3% excluding the impact of the wholesale casegoods divestiture

Delivered consolidated sales of $526 million increased 1% versus prior year, which is an increase of 4% excluding the impact of the wholesale casegoods divestiture

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.45 and adjusted (1) diluted EPS of $0.53

diluted EPS of $0.53 Returned $32 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, triple the prior year second quarter amount

Quarterly dividend increased 12% to $0.27, the 6th consecutive year of double-digit increases

MONROE, Mich., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today reported second quarter results for the period ended October 24, 2026. For the quarter, sales totaled $526 million, growing 1% against the prior year comparable period, or 4% excluding the impact of the wholesale casegoods divestiture completed in May, with strong growth in both Retail and core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale sales. Operating margin was 4.1% for the quarter on a GAAP basis and 5.0% on an adjusted(1) basis. Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.45 on a GAAP basis and $0.53 on an adjusted(1) basis.

Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) delivered sales grew a strong 14%; GAAP and adjusted operating margins were 9.7%. Total written sales for the Retail segment were up 11% versus a year ago driven by growth in acquired stores and new stores. Written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of both newly opened stores and newly acquired stores) declined slightly for the quarter on a year-over-year basis. Positive same-store sales through the first two months of the quarter were offset by significantly softer consumer shopping behavior in October, but have improved in the early weeks of the third quarter.

Melinda D. Whittington, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "We were pleased with the strong sales growth we delivered in the quarter and the continued momentum in our business as we invest for the long-term and execute our Century Vision strategy. Our focus on bringing innovative, high-quality, handcrafted products to market and delivering an inspiring end-to-end shopping experience from online to in-store is strengthening connections with consumers and introducing La-Z-Boy to new audiences. I am confident in our ability to continue to grow our business even in this dynamic environment."

Whittington added, "As we celebrate La-Z-Boy's 100th anniversary later this year and our legacy of delivering comfortable, customized furniture with quick speed to market, we remain focused on building on our heritage to drive the next century of growth. We are making strategic investments across the enterprise to expand our company-owned Retail footprint through new stores and acquisitions of independent La-Z-Boy stores, enhance our end-to-end consumer experience through digital capabilities and consumer-first innovation, and optimize our manufacturing and distribution operations. We believe the strength of our iconic brand, retail operations, and vertically integrated supply chain position us well to navigate near-term headwinds while investing for long-term sustainable growth."

Third Quarter Outlook :

Taylor Luebke, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, "We expect fiscal third quarter sales to be in the range of $505-525 million and adjusted operating margin(2) in the range of 4.0-5.5%, reflecting a measured view of the macroeconomic backdrop, uneven consumer demand, and our continued near-term strategic investments and transitional costs as we optimize our plant footprint and progress our distribution and home delivery transformation."

Key Results:

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)



Quarter Ended











10/24/2026



10/25/2025



Change Sales



$ 526,057



$ 522,480



1 %



























GAAP operating income



21,788



36,179



(40) % Adjusted operating income



26,049



37,147



(30) %



























GAAP operating margin



4.1 %



6.9 %



(280) bps Adjusted operating margin



5.0 %



7.1 %



(210) bps



























GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated



17,777



28,858



(38) % Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated



21,427



29,568



(28) %



























Diluted weighted average common shares



39,771



41,387



































GAAP diluted earnings per share



$ 0.45



$ 0.70



(36) % Adjusted diluted earnings per share



$ 0.53



$ 0.71



(25) %

Liquidity Measures:









Six Months Ended











Six Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)



10/24/2026



10/25/2025



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)



10/24/2026



10/25/2025 Free Cash Flow



















Cash Returns to Shareholders















Operating cash flow



$ 58,259



$ 86,324



Share repurchases



$ 47,519



$ 13,314 Capital expenditures



(54,715)



(38,927)



Dividends



19,298



18,129 Free cash flow



$ 3,544



$ 47,397



Cash returns to shareholders



$ 66,817



$ 31,443



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)



























10/24/2026



10/25/2025 Cash and cash equivalents



























$ 246,696



$ 338,506

Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter Results versus Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter :

Consolidated sales in the second quarter of Fiscal 2027 increased 1% to $526 million versus last year. Excluding the impact of our wholesale casegoods divestiture, sales increased 4% with growth in our Retail and core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business

Consolidated GAAP operating margin was 4.1% versus 6.9% last year Consolidated adjusted (1) operating margin was 5.0% versus 7.1% last year, with the change driven by strategic investments in our supply chain including plant consolidations and distribution transformation in progress and a 110 basis point impact from a one-time change in our dealer warranty arrangements which benefitted last year's second quarter

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.45 versus $0.70 in the prior year period, and adjusted(1) diluted EPS of $0.53 versus $0.71 in the prior comparable period

Retail Segment:

Sales: Total written sales for the Retail segment (company-owned La-Z-Boy stores) increased 11% compared to the year ago period driven by growth in acquired stores and new stores Written same-store sales (which exclude the impact of new and acquired stores) declined slightly for the quarter versus prior year. Positive comps in the combined first two months of the quarter were more than offset by softening trends in October, but have again strengthened in the early weeks of the third quarter Delivered sales increased 14% to $252 million, primarily due to growth from acquired and new stores

Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin was 9.7% versus 10.7% Adjusted (1) operating margin was 9.7% versus 10.7%, driven by a shift in product mix along with targeted promotional activity



Wholesale Segment:

Sales: Sales decreased 2% to $362 million versus last year on a reported basis, which is an increase of 3% excluding the impact of the wholesale casegoods divestiture, driven by growth in our core North America La-Z-Boy wholesale business

Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin was 5.0% versus 7.9% Adjusted (1) operating margin was 5.9% versus 8.1%, driven by strategic investments in our supply chain including plant consolidations and distribution transformation in progress and a 150 basis point impact from a one-time change in our dealer warranty arrangements which benefitted last year's second quarter, partially offset by favorable tariff impact, including refunds and pricing actions net of tariff costs



Corporate & Other:

Joybird written sales decreased 30% and delivered sales decreased 29% to $25 million on lower delivered volume and reduced marketing investment against a challenged consumer backdrop

Corporate & Other operating loss and adjusted(1) operating loss increased versus the prior year, primarily due to lower Joybird delivered sales

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow, Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter :

Ended the quarter with $247 million in cash (3) and no external debt

and no external debt Generated $43 million in cash from Operating Activities in the quarter

Invested $36 million back into the business, with $31 million in capital expenditures, which were primarily related to our distribution and home delivery transformation, manufacturing-related investments, and La-Z-Boy stores (new stores and remodels), as well as $5 million in acquisitions

Returned approximately $32 million to shareholders in share repurchases and dividends, triple the prior year second quarter amount, including $22 million in share repurchases and $10 million in dividends

Dividend:



On November 17, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share on the common stock of the company, a 12% increase over the previous dividend. This represents the 6th consecutive year of double-digit increases to the dividend. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2026.

Conference Call :



La-Z-Boy will hold a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The toll-free dial-in number is (877) 545-0523; international callers may use (973) 528-0016. Enter Participant Access Code: 588802.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the internet. It will be available at https://ir.la-z-boy.com/events . A telephone replay will be available for a week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Replay Passcode: 54783. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

About La-Z-Boy :



La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading vertically integrated retailer and manufacturer of high-quality, custom furniture that transforms the home. Founded on American heritage, the iconic La-Z-Boy brand has been synonymous with comfort, quality, and craftsmanship for 100 years. As an end-to-end enterprise, the company manages every aspect of its business-from retail, manufacturing, and design to distribution and after-service care.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings timeless and modern furniture to life through a retail network of approximately 380 La-Z-Boy stores, including 237 company-owned locations, and its digital platform at La-Z-Boy.com. Within the Wholesale segment, the company manufactures comfortable, high quality, custom furniture, with over 95% of its products produced in North America. Its Joybird® brand is an omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of modern, custom upholstered furniture, operating 19 U.S. stores. With a global team of about 10,000 employees, La-Z-Boy Incorporated was named to TIME's 2026 list of America's Most Iconic Companies and Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Best Retailers, ranking No. 1 in the furniture category. The company continues to shape the way people live by delivering the transformational power of comfort.

Notes :

(1)Adjusted amounts for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 exclude:

$2.6 million pre-tax, or $0.05 per diluted share, of one-time charges related to the divestiture of the Casegoods wholesale business

$1.0 million pre-tax, or $0.02 per diluted share, of charges related to the exit of our two smallest manufacturing facilities

$0.6 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, of charges related to the distribution and home delivery transformation

Adjusted amounts for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 exclude:

$0.8 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, of charges related to the distribution and home delivery transformation

$0.2 million pre-tax, or less than $0.01 per diluted share, of purchase accounting charges related to acquisitions completed in prior periods

Please refer to the accompanying "Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures: Segment Information" for detailed information on calculating the adjusted financial measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2)This reference to adjusted operating margin for a future period is an adjusted financial measure. We have not provided a reconciliation of adjusted operating margin for future periods in this press release because such reconciliation cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.

(3)Cash includes cash and cash equivalents.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements :



This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, acquisitions, divestitures, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, and our business and industry.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions and currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results. Our actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our Fiscal 2026 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors identified in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

Adjusted Financial Measures :



In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release also includes adjusted financial measures. Management uses these adjusted financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to adjusted operating income (loss) (on a consolidated basis and by segment), adjusted operating margin (on a consolidated basis and by segment), and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, adjusted diluted earnings per share (and components thereof, including adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated), each of which may exclude, as applicable, supply chain optimization charges, business realignment charges, purchase accounting charges, distribution and home delivery transformation charges, and pension termination charges. The supply chain optimization charges in Fiscal 2027 include severance costs, accelerated depreciation, accelerated lease expense, and the impairment of long-lived assets, all of which relate to closure of manufacturing facilities in Mexico. The business realignment charges in Fiscal 2027 include a loss on the divestiture of our Casegoods wholesale business along with severance expense, accelerated lease expense and lease impairment charges associated with the former Casegoods wholesale business. The purchase accounting charges include the amortization of intangible assets and incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value. The distribution and home delivery transformation charges include accelerated lease expense, severance costs, other costs, and the impairment of long-lived assets, all associated with exiting former distribution centers. The pension termination charges include one-time charges related to the termination and settlement of our non-qualified legacy acquired retirement plan. The press release also includes sales figures excluding the wholesale casegoods divestiture. These adjusted financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated's results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain adjusted financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges are unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, distribution and home delivery transformation charges, business realignment charges, and supply chain optimization charges are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being opened or closed, consolidated or centralized, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management also excludes pension termination charges due to the infrequent nature of such transactions. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company's operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying "Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Measures" tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME











Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)



10/24/2026



10/25/2025



10/24/2026



10/25/2025 Sales



$ 526,057



$ 522,480



$ 1,001,746



$ 1,014,709 Cost of sales



291,400



291,342



558,425



574,374 Gross profit



234,657



231,138



443,321



440,335 Selling, general and administrative expense



212,869



194,959



423,637



382,169 Operating income



21,788



36,179



19,684



58,166 Interest expense



(103)



(110)



(320)



(230) Interest income



2,594



3,549



5,527



6,657 Other income (expense), net



52



(54)



(4,221)



(639) Income before income taxes



24,331



39,564



20,670



63,954 Income tax expense



6,321



10,574



4,644



16,667 Net income



18,010



28,990



16,026



47,287 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(233)



(132)



(541)



(225) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated



$ 17,777



$ 28,858



$ 15,485



$ 47,062



































Basic weighted average common shares



39,653



41,227



39,824



41,127 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share



$ 0.45



$ 0.70



$ 0.39



$ 1.14



































Diluted weighted average common shares



39,771



41,387



39,990



41,325 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share



$ 0.45



$ 0.70



$ 0.39



$ 1.14

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value)



10/24/2026



4/25/2026 Current assets















Cash and equivalents



$ 246,696



$ 303,213 Receivables, net of allowance of $5,342 at 10/24/2026 and $5,196 at 4/25/2026



132,309



131,039 Inventories, net



229,186



218,445 Assets held for sale



-



20,209 Other current assets



109,282



101,008 Total current assets



717,473



773,914 Property, plant and equipment, net



385,940



356,717 Goodwill



245,136



243,300 Other intangible assets, net



84,579



77,582 Right of use lease asset



486,300



520,726 Other long-term assets, net



59,334



70,096 Total assets



$ 1,978,762



$ 2,042,335



















Current liabilities















Accounts payable



$ 121,285



$ 101,875 Lease liabilities, short-term



90,746



88,762 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



232,015



239,258 Total current liabilities



444,046



429,895 Lease liability, long-term



447,926



475,526 Other long-term liabilities



70,954



74,240 Shareholders' Equity















Preferred shares - 5,000 authorized; none issued



-



- Common shares, $1.00 par value - 150,000 authorized; 39,387 outstanding at 10/24/2026 and 40,349 outstanding at 4/25/2026



39,387



40,349 Capital in excess of par value



408,670



400,752 Retained earnings



556,826



610,423 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(579)



(1,527) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity



1,004,304



1,049,997 Noncontrolling interests



11,532



12,677 Total equity



1,015,836



1,062,674 Total liabilities and equity



$ 1,978,762



$ 2,042,335

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS











Six Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)



10/24/2026



10/25/2025 Cash flows from operating activities















Net income



$ 16,026



$ 47,287 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities















(Gain) loss on disposal and impairment of assets



6,801



(76) (Gain) loss on sale of investments



(1,485)



(214) Provision for doubtful accounts



597



330 Depreciation and amortization



25,151



23,099 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets



45,276



40,650 Lease impairment



7,264



- Equity-based compensation expense



8,378



8,243 Change in deferred taxes



607



3,713 Change in receivables



(2,078)



929 Change in inventories



(6,302)



6,563 Change in other assets



(4,344)



(5,913) Change in payables



23,080



9,325 Change in lease liabilities



(45,281)



(40,282) Change in other liabilities



(15,431)



(7,330) Net cash provided by operating activities



58,259



86,324



















Cash flows from investing activities















Proceeds from disposals of assets



11,483



240 Capital expenditures



(54,715)



(38,927) Purchases of investments



(44)



(213) Proceeds from sales of investments



20,682



717 Acquisitions



(20,247)



(627) Net cash used for investing activities



(42,841)



(38,810)



















Cash flows from financing activities















Payments on finance lease liabilities



(442)



(457) Payments for debt issuance costs



-



(784) Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes



(3,060)



(4,871) Repurchases of common stock



(47,519)



(13,314) Dividends paid to shareholders



(19,298)



(18,129) Dividends paid to minority interest joint venture partners (1)



(1,211)



- Net cash used for financing activities



(71,530)



(37,555)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents



(405)



98 Change in cash and cash equivalents



(56,517)



10,057 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



303,213



328,449 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$ 246,696



$ 338,506



















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities















Capital expenditures included in payables



$ 5,016



$ 5,875 (1) Includes dividends paid to joint venture minority partners resulting from the repatriation of dividends from our foreign earnings that we no longer consider permanently reinvested.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED SEGMENT INFORMATION











Quarter Ended



Year Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)



10/24/2026



10/25/2025



10/24/2026



10/25/2025 Sales































Wholesale segment:































Sales to external customers



$ 247,298



$ 263,556



$ 466,112



$ 518,901 Intersegment sales



114,894



105,883



219,026



203,495 Wholesale segment sales



362,192



369,439



685,138



722,396



































Retail segment sales



252,487



222,043



481,042



429,193



































Corporate and Other:































Sales to external customers



26,272



36,881



54,592



66,615 Intersegment sales



1,702



1,808



3,407



3,309 Corporate and Other sales



27,974



38,689



57,999



69,924



































Eliminations



(116,596)



(107,691)



(222,433)



(206,804) Consolidated sales



$ 526,057



$ 522,480



$ 1,001,746



$ 1,014,709



































Operating Income (Loss)































Wholesale segment



$ 18,203



$ 29,056



$ 24,928



$ 54,231 Retail segment



24,479



23,821



39,075



36,941 Corporate and Other



(20,894)



(16,698)



(44,319)



(33,006) Consolidated operating income



$ 21,788



$ 36,179



$ 19,684



$ 58,166

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES











Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



10/24/2026



10/25/2025



10/24/2026



10/25/2025 GAAP gross profit



$ 234,657



$ 231,138



$ 443,321



$ 440,335 Purchase accounting charges (1)



-



-



176



- Distribution transformation charges (2)



448



768



678



2,077 Supply chain optimization charges (3)



1,337



-



9,586



- Adjusted gross profit



$ 236,442



$ 231,906



$ 453,761



$ 442,412



































GAAP SG&A



$ 212,869



$ 194,959



$ 423,637



$ 382,169 Purchase accounting charges (4)



-



(200)



(200)



(399) Business realignment charges (5)



(2,595)



-



(5,222)



- Distribution transformation charges (6)



(180)



-



(180)



- Supply chain optimization (charges)/gains (7)



299



-



(9,023)



- Adjusted SG&A



$ 210,393



$ 194,759



$ 409,012



$ 381,770



































GAAP operating income



$ 21,788



$ 36,179



$ 19,684



$ 58,166 Purchase accounting charges



-



200



376



399 Business realignment charges



2,595



-



5,222



- Distribution transformation charges



628



768



858



2,077 Supply chain optimization charges



1,038



-



18,609



- Adjusted operating income



$ 26,049



$ 37,147



$ 44,749



$ 60,642



































GAAP income before income taxes



$ 24,331



$ 39,564



$ 20,670



$ 63,954 Purchase accounting charges



-



200



376



399 Business realignment charges



2,595



-



5,222



- Distribution transformation charges



628



768



858



2,077 Supply chain optimization charges



1,038



-



18,609



- Pension termination charge (8)



-



-



4,115



- Adjusted income before income taxes



$ 28,592



$ 40,532



$ 49,850



$ 66,430

(1) Includes incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value. (2) Includes accelerated lease expense, severance costs, and other costs associated with exiting former distribution centers in both fiscal 2027 and 2026. (3) Includes severance costs, accelerated depreciation, and accelerated lease expense associated with our actions to exit our manufacturing facilities in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico and Tijuana, Mexico. (4) Includes amortization of intangible assets. (5) Includes a one-time lease impairment in connection with the divestiture of our Casegoods wholesale business. The first six months of fiscal 2027 also includes the one-time loss on the sale of our Casegoods wholesale business, along with severance expense and accelerated lease expense associated with the divestiture. (6) Includes impairment of long-lived assets, net of proceeds, associated with exiting former distribution centers. (7) Includes impairment of long-lived assets associated with the exit of our manufacturing facility in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico. The second quarter of fiscal 2027 includes proceeds on impaired long-lived assets. (8) Includes one-time charge related to the termination of our non-qualified legacy acquired retirement plan.

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES











Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



10/24/2026



10/25/2025



10/24/2026



10/25/2025 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated



$ 17,777



$ 28,858



$ 15,485



$ 47,062 Purchase accounting charges



-



200



376



399 Tax effect of purchase accounting



-



(53)



(100)



(104) Business realignment charges



2,595



-



5,222



- Tax effect of business realignment



(479)



-



(1,175)



- Distribution transformation charges



628



768



858



2,077 Tax effect of distribution transformation



(132)



(205)



(193)



(542) Supply chain optimization charges



1,038



-



18,609



- Tax effect of supply chain optimization



-



-



(3,320)



- Pension termination charge



-



-



4,115



- Tax effect of pension termination charge



-



-



(1,090)



- Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated



$ 21,427



$ 29,568



$ 38,787



$ 48,892



































GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Diluted EPS")



$ 0.45



$ 0.70



$ 0.39



$ 1.14 Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share



-



-



0.01



- Business realignment charges, net of tax, per share



0.05



-



0.10



- Distribution transformation charges, net of tax, per share



0.01



0.01



0.01



0.04 Supply chain optimization charges, net of tax, per share



0.02



-



0.38



- Pension termination charge, net of tax, per share



-



-



0.08



- Adjusted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS")



$ 0.53



$ 0.71



$ 0.97



$ 1.18

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES SEGMENT INFORMATION











Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands)



10/24/2026



% of sales



10/25/2025



% of sales



10/24/2026



% of sales



10/25/2025



% of sales GAAP operating income (loss)































































Wholesale segment



$ 18,203



5.0 %



$ 29,056



7.9 %



$ 24,928



3.6 %



$ 54,231



7.5 % Retail segment



24,479



9.7 %



23,821



10.7 %



39,075



8.1 %



36,941



8.6 % Corporate and Other



(20,894)



N/M



(16,698)



N/M



(44,319)



N/M



(33,006)



N/M Consolidated GAAP operating income (loss)



$ 21,788



4.1 %



$ 36,179



6.9 %



$ 19,684



2.0 %



$ 58,166



5.7 %



































































Adjusted items affecting operating income































































Wholesale segment



$ 3,236











$ 768











$ 18,617











$ 2,077







Retail segment



-











-











176











-







Corporate and Other



1,025











200











6,272











399







Consolidated adjusted items affecting operating income



$ 4,261











$ 968











$ 25,065











$ 2,476











































































Adjusted operating income (loss)































































Wholesale segment



$ 21,439



5.9 %



$ 29,824



8.1 %



$ 43,545



6.4 %



$ 56,308



7.8 % Retail segment



24,479



9.7 %



23,821



10.7 %



39,251



8.2 %



36,941



8.6 % Corporate and Other



(19,869)



N/M



(16,498)



N/M



(38,047)



N/M



(32,607)



N/M Consolidated adjusted operating income (loss)



$ 26,049



5.0 %



$ 37,147



7.1 %



$ 44,749



4.5 %



$ 60,642



6.0 %

N/M - Not Meaningful

SOURCE La-Z-Boy Incorporated