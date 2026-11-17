SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) today announced the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $374 million, compared to $307 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
- GAAP net income was $81 million or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $49 million or $0.51 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Non-GAAP net income was $118 million or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to $96 million or $0.99 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Dolby repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for approximately $65 million.
Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights
(Results compared to full year Fiscal 2025 unless otherwise noted)
- Total revenue increased 5% to $1.42 billion.
- GAAP net income increased 1% to $258 million and non-GAAP net income increased 1% to $417 million.
- Diluted earnings per share increased 3% to $2.70 on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 3% to $4.36.
- GAAP operating margin increased roughly 180 bps to 21.4% and non-GAAP operating margin increased roughly 130 bps to 34.5%.
- Cash flows from operations were $400 million.
- Dolby repurchased 4.3 million shares of its common stock for approximately $265 million.
- Return to shareholders through cash dividends increased 9% to $1.44 per share.
"We delivered a strong fourth quarter and an overall solid finish to the year," said Marc Whitten, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. "I joined Dolby this August, inspired by our six decades of success as an industry pioneer and global leader. Dolby has a highly resilient and valuable licensing franchise, deep technology, exceptional partner relationships and a very strong balance sheet. Our priorities are to unlock the full potential of Dolby and our leadership position in media by fostering a high performance culture, simplifying how we do business, leading in the AI era, and driving durable and profitable growth."
A complete listing of Dolby's non-GAAP measures is described and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.
Recent Business Highlights
- Meta AI glasses can now capture audio in Dolby Atmos and share it on Instagram.
- Apple is now streaming Formula 1 in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
- Automotive partners including Volkswagen, Kia, and Hyundai continue to deploy Dolby Atmos deeper in their lineups, allowing mainstream buyers to have an extraordinary in-cabin experience.
- Mahindra launched the first car in India to include both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.
- Taylor Swift released the deluxe edition of "The Life of a Showgirl" and Miley Cyrus released her 11th studio album, "Bass Persuades," in Dolby Atmos.
- The Seattle Seahawks announced that they are using Dolby OptiView to stream content in Dolby Vision on the Seahawks Mobile App.
- For 52 consecutive weeks, every #1 domestic box office film has been playing in Dolby Cinemas. This includes?"Spider Man: Brand New Day," which set the record for Dolby Cinema's highest domestic opening box office weekend ever.
Upcoming Investor Event
Dolby is hosting an event at CES for the financial community where we will demonstrate a wide array of our technologies. The event will be held at 7:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, January 7, 2027. Please send an email to [email protected] for more information.
Dividend
Today, Dolby announced a cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, payable on December 9, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2026.
Financial Outlook
Dolby's financial outlook relies, in part, on estimates of royalty-based revenue that take into consideration various factors that are subject to uncertainty, including consumer demand for electronic products. In addition, actual results could differ materially from the estimates Dolby is providing herein due in part to uncertainty resulting from the macroeconomic effect of certain conditions, including developments concerning trade restrictions and changes in trade or diplomatic relationships, supply chain constraints, international conflicts, geopolitical instability, and fluctuations in inflation and interest rates. Uncertainty resulting from these factors reduces visibility into Dolby's future outlook. To the extent possible, the estimates Dolby is providing for future periods reflect certain assumptions about the potential impact of certain of these items, based upon a consideration of currently available external and internal data and information. These assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, see "Forward-Looking Statements" in this press release for a description of certain risks that Dolby faces, and the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2026, to be filed on or around the date hereof.
Dolby is providing the following estimates for its first quarter of fiscal 2027:
- Total revenue is expected to range from $285 million to $305 million.
- Licensing revenue is expected to range from $260 million to $280 million.
- Gross margins are anticipated to be approximately 85% on a GAAP basis and approximately 87% on a non-GAAP basis.
- Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $240 million to $250 million on a GAAP basis and from $200 million to $210 million on a non-GAAP basis.
- Effective tax rate is anticipated to be around 23% on a GAAP basis and around 21% on a non-GAAP basis.
- Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $0.01 to $0.16 on a GAAP basis and from $0.41 to $0.56 on a non-GAAP basis.
Dolby is providing the following estimates for the full year of fiscal 2027:
- Total revenue is expected to be roughly flat at approximately $1.42 billion.
- Licensing revenue is expected to be roughly flat at approximately $1.32 billion.
- Gross margins are anticipated to be approximately 87% on a GAAP basis and approximately 89% on a non-GAAP basis.
- Operating expenses are anticipated to be roughly flat at approximately $925 million on a GAAP basis and approximately $775 million on a non-GAAP basis.
- Dolby expects operating margins to be roughly flat at approximately 22% on a GAAP basis and to be approximately 34.5% on a non-GAAP basis.
- Effective tax rate is anticipated to be around 23% on a GAAP basis and around 21% on a non-GAAP basis.
- Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $2.67 to $2.82 on a GAAP basis and from $4.27 to $4.42 on a non-GAAP basis.
Conference Call Information
Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
The conference call can be accessed by registering online at Dolby Laboratories Q4 Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID.
A live audio webcast of the conference call, along with the supplemental earnings presentation, will be available at http://investor.dolby.com where it will be archived for one year.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement Dolby's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Dolby management uses, and Dolby provides to investors, certain non-GAAP financial measures as an additional tool to evaluate Dolby's operating results in a manner that focuses on what Dolby's management believes to be its ongoing business operations and performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are also helpful to investors in enabling comparability of operating performance between periods and among peer companies. Additionally, Dolby's management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to make operating decisions, for planning and forecasting purposes and determining bonus payouts. Specifically, Dolby excludes the following as adjustments from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures:
Stock-based compensation expense: Stock-based compensation, unlike cash-based compensation, utilizes subjective assumptions in the methodologies used to value the various stock-based award types that Dolby grants. These assumptions may differ from those used by other companies. To facilitate more meaningful comparisons between its underlying operating results and those of other companies, Dolby excludes stock-based compensation expense.
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: Dolby amortizes intangible assets acquired in connection with business combinations. These intangible assets consist of patents and technology, customer relationships, and other intangibles. Dolby records amortization charges relating to these intangible assets in its GAAP financial statements, and Dolby views these charges as items arising from pre-acquisition activities that are determined by the timing and valuation of its acquisitions. As these amortization charges do not directly correlate to its operations during any particular period, Dolby excludes these charges to facilitate an evaluation of its current operating performance and comparisons to its past operating results. In addition, while amortization expense of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded from Non-GAAP Net Income, the revenue generated from those assets is not excluded.
Restructuring charges or credits: Restructuring charges are costs associated with restructuring plans and primarily relate to costs associated with exit or disposal activities, employee severance benefits, and asset impairments. Dolby excludes restructuring costs, including any adjustments to charges recorded in prior periods (which may be credits), as Dolby believes that these costs are not representative of its normal operating activities and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison of its past operating performance and to that of other companies.
Income tax adjustments: The income tax effects of the aforementioned non-GAAP adjustments do not directly correlate to its operating performance so Dolby believes that excluding such income tax effects provides a more meaningful view of its underlying operating results to management and investors.
Impact from Tax Reform: The enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Reform), and any related amendments or revisions, requires certain discrete and infrequent charges that are not representative of current operating results and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison to our past operating performance.
Using the aforementioned adjustments, Dolby provides various non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP effective tax rate. Dolby's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assess the performance of Dolby's business, including as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Dolby's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever Dolby uses non-GAAP financial measures, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided at the end of this press release and on the Dolby investor relations website, http://investor.dolby.com. Investors are also encouraged to review Dolby's GAAP financial statements as reported in its US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release and in our earnings calls, including, but not limited to, expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and full year fiscal 2027, Dolby's ability to expand existing business, navigate challenging periods, pursue its long-term growth opportunities, and advance its other long-term objectives are "forward-looking statements" that inherently involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those provided. The following important factors, without limitation, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the potential impacts of economic conditions on Dolby's business operations, financial results, and financial position (including the impact to Dolby partners and disruption of the supply chain and delays in shipments of consumer products; the level at which Dolby technologies are incorporated into products and the consumer demand for such products; delays in the development and release of new products or services that contain Dolby technologies; delays in royalty reporting or delinquent payment by partners or licensees; lengthening sales cycles; the impact to the overall cinema market including adverse impact to Dolby's revenue recognized on box-office sales and demand for cinema products and services; and macroeconomic conditions that affect discretionary spending and access to products that contain Dolby technologies); risks associated with geopolitical issues and international conflicts; risks associated with trends in the markets in which Dolby operates, including the broadcast, mobile, consumer electronics, PC, and other markets; the loss of, or reduction in sales by, a key customer, partner, or licensee; pricing pressures; risks relating to changing trends in the way that content is distributed and consumed; risks relating to conducting business internationally, including trade restrictions and changes in diplomatic or trade relationships; risks relating to maintaining patent coverage; the timing of Dolby's receipt of royalty reports and payments from its licensees, including recoveries; changes in tax regulations; timing of revenue recognition under licensing agreements and other contractual arrangements; Dolby's ability to develop, maintain, and strengthen relationships with industry participants; Dolby's ability to develop and deliver innovative products and technologies in response to new and growing markets; competitive risks; risks associated with conducting business in countries that have historically limited recognition and enforcement of intellectual property and contractual rights; risks associated with the health of the motion picture and cinema industries generally; Dolby's ability to increase its revenue streams and to expand its business generally, and to continue to expand its business beyond its current technology offerings; risks associated with acquiring and successfully integrating businesses or technologies; and other risks detailed in Dolby's SEC filings and reports, including the risks identified under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on or around the date hereof. Dolby may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of such statements, and while Dolby believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by law, Dolby disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
About Dolby
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.
Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby OptiView, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Fiscal Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
September 25,
September 26,
September 25,
September 26,
Revenue:
Licensing
$ 346,834
$ 281,627
$ 1,321,201
$ 1,248,017
Products and services
26,702
25,397
99,666
101,113
Total revenue
373,536
307,024
1,420,867
1,349,130
Cost of revenue:
Cost of licensing
35,712
21,111
103,235
83,619
Cost of products and services
22,529
18,408
83,264
76,513
Total cost of revenue
58,241
39,519
186,499
160,132
Gross profit
315,295
267,505
1,234,368
1,188,998
Operating expenses:
Research and development
64,303
67,465
262,780
261,792
Sales and marketing
77,225
90,520
350,011
360,711
General and administrative
79,806
73,715
301,589
286,529
Restructuring charges/(credits)
(608)
6,128
15,997
15,007
Total operating expenses
220,726
237,828
930,377
924,039
Operating income
94,569
29,677
303,991
264,959
Other income/(expense):
Interest income/(expense), net
4,075
5,060
16,670
15,376
Other income, net
3,633
6,931
16,719
23,150
Total other income
7,708
11,991
33,389
38,526
Income before income taxes
102,277
41,668
337,380
303,485
(Provision for)/benefit from income taxes
(21,101)
7,986
(77,855)
(46,993)
Net income including noncontrolling interest
81,176
49,654
259,525
256,492
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(283)
(322)
(1,788)
(1,474)
Net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
$ 80,893
$ 49,332
$ 257,737
$ 255,018
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.87
$ 0.52
$ 2.73
$ 2.66
Diluted
$ 0.86
$ 0.51
$ 2.70
$ 2.62
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
93,345
95,632
94,568
95,868
Diluted
93,984
96,846
95,587
97,479
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands; unaudited)
September 25,
September 26,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 622,876
$ 701,893
Restricted cash
75,007
91,468
Short-term investments
500
703
Accounts receivable, net
301,081
331,096
Contract assets, net
230,791
180,804
Inventories, net
28,454
30,424
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
70,488
51,873
Total current assets
1,329,197
1,388,261
Long-term investments
89,435
80,205
Property, plant, and equipment, net
457,346
470,608
Operating lease right-of-use assets
40,783
33,204
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
918,471
926,957
Deferred taxes
214,937
214,361
Other non-current assets
118,338
114,164
Total assets
$ 3,168,507
$ 3,227,760
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 19,780
$ 17,840
Accrued liabilities
359,494
369,256
Income taxes payable
-
8,928
Contract liabilities
28,362
31,382
Operating lease liabilities
10,175
10,384
Total current liabilities
417,811
437,790
Non-current contract liabilities
22,263
29,687
Non-current operating lease liabilities
35,620
28,494
Other non-current liabilities
80,312
99,843
Total liabilities
556,006
595,814
Stockholders' equity:
Class A common stock
52
54
Class B common stock
39
40
Retained earnings
2,616,138
2,634,980
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(12,635)
(12,517)
Total stockholders' equity - Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
2,603,594
2,622,557
Noncontrolling interest
8,907
9,389
Total stockholders' equity
2,612,501
2,631,946
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,168,507
$ 3,227,760
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands; unaudited)
Fiscal Year Ended
September 25,
September 26,
Operating activities:
Net income including noncontrolling interest
$ 259,525
$ 256,492
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
95,005
87,827
Stock-based compensation
133,288
128,514
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
10,264
10,770
Provision for credit losses
5,018
2,434
Deferred income taxes
1,180
4,988
Share of net income of equity method investees, net of cash distributions
(11,040)
(707)
Other non-cash items affecting net income
781
(1,108)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(15,281)
(18,463)
Contract assets, net
(52,336)
16,680
Inventories
10,196
8,019
Operating lease right-of-use assets
(18,016)
(4,505)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(37,656)
15,223
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
40,290
22,851
Income taxes, net
(4,756)
(42,829)
Contract liabilities
(4,828)
(5,079)
Operating lease liabilities
7,079
(8,503)
Other non-current liabilities
(19,168)
(406)
Net cash provided by operating activities
399,545
472,198
Investing activities:
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
-
15,911
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale
-
16,881
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(39,631)
(36,348)
Business combinations, net of cash and restricted cash acquired, and other related payments
-
(1,362)
Purchases of intangible assets
(61,175)
(5,593)
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets
16,623
-
Purchases of other investments
-
(75)
Net cash used in investing activities
(84,183)
(10,586)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
27,270
43,697
Repurchase of common stock
(265,004)
(124,992)
Payment of cash dividend
(136,323)
(126,599)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
(2,217)
(1,847)
Payment of excise tax on repurchase of common stock
-
(261)
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock
(34,618)
(37,236)
Net cash used in financing activities
(410,892)
(247,238)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
52
1,235
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(95,478)
215,609
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
793,361
577,752
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$ 697,883
$ 793,361
Licensing Revenue by Market
(unaudited)
The following table presents the composition of our licensing revenue by market and percentage of total licensing revenue for all periods presented (in
Fiscal Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Market
September 25, 2026
September 26, 2025
September 25, 2026
September 26, 2025
Broadcast
$ 120,916
35 %
$ 107,174
38 %
$ 446,957
34 %
$ 428,471
34 %
Mobile
61,523
18 %
50,626
18 %
281,722
21 %
268,568
22 %
CE
31,989
9 %
35,036
12 %
150,046
11 %
150,704
12 %
PC
29,383
8 %
28,647
10 %
145,906
11 %
151,894
12 %
Other
103,023
30 %
60,144
22 %
296,570
23 %
248,380
20 %
Total licensing revenue
$ 346,834
100 %
$ 281,627
100 %
$ 1,321,201
100 %
$ 1,248,017
100 %
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(unaudited)
The following tables present Dolby's GAAP financial measures reconciled to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release for the fourth
Operating margin:
Fiscal Year Ended
September 25,
September 26,
GAAP operating margin
21.4 %
19.6 %
Stock-based compensation
9.4 %
9.6 %
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
2.6 %
2.9 %
Restructuring charges
1.1 %
1.1 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
34.5 %
33.2 %
Net income:
Fiscal Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
(in thousands)
September 25,
September 26,
September 25,
September 26,
GAAP net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
$ 80,893
$ 49,332
$ 257,737
$ 255,018
Stock-based compensation (1)
34,405
31,052
133,288
128,514
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2)
9,694
10,115
38,979
40,856
Restructuring charges/(credits)
(608)
6,128
15,997
15,007
Impact of Tax Reform
-
8,836
-
8,836
Income tax adjustments
(6,535)
(9,211)
(29,172)
(34,720)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
$ 117,849
$ 96,252
$ 416,829
$ 413,511
(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:
Cost of products and services
$ 441
$ 426
$ 1,835
$ 1,747
Research and development
9,533
9,284
40,603
38,500
Sales and marketing
9,422
10,606
42,636
44,480
General and administrative
15,009
10,736
48,214
43,787
(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in above line
Cost of licensing
$ 6,589
$ 6,678
$ 26,358
$ 26,712
Cost of products and services
762
770
3,070
3,085
Sales and marketing
348
354
1,409
1,765
General and administrative
1,554
1,872
6,378
7,488
Other income, net
441
441
1,764
1,806
Diluted earnings per share:
Fiscal Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
September 25,
September 26,
September 25,
September 26,
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.86
$ 0.51
$ 2.70
$ 2.62
Stock-based compensation
0.37
0.32
1.39
1.32
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
0.10
0.10
0.41
0.42
Restructuring charges/(credits)
(0.01)
0.06
0.17
0.15
Impact of Tax Reform
-
0.09
-
0.09
Income tax adjustments
(0.07)
(0.09)
(0.31)
(0.36)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 1.25
$ 0.99
$ 4.36
$ 4.24
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)
93,984
96,846
95,587
97,479
The following tables present a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP versions of the estimated financial measures for the first quarter of
Gross margin:
Q1 2027
Fiscal 2027
GAAP gross margin
85.0 %
87.0 %
Stock-based compensation
0.1 %
0.1 %
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
1.9 %
1.9 %
Non-GAAP gross margin
87.0 %
89.0 %
Operating expenses (in millions):
Q1 2027
Fiscal 2027
GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)
$240 - $250
$925
Stock-based compensation
(38)
(142)
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
(2)
(8)
Non-GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)
$200 - $210
$775
Operating margin:
Fiscal 2027
GAAP operating margin
22.0% +/-
Stock-based compensation
10.0 %
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
2.5 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
34.5% +/-
Effective tax rate:
Q1 2027
Fiscal 2027
GAAP effective tax rate
23.0 %
23.0 %
Stock-based compensation (low - high end of range)
(2%)-1%
(2%)-0%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (low - high end of
(1%)-0%
(1%)-0%
Non-GAAP effective tax rate
21.0 %
21.0 %
Diluted earnings per share:
Q1 2027
Fiscal 2027
Low
High
Low
High
GAAP diluted earnings per share (low - high end of range)
$ 0.01
$ 0.16
$ 2.67
$ 2.82
Stock-based compensation (low - high end of range)
0.40
0.40
1.52
1.52
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (low - high end of range)
0.11
0.11
0.43
0.43
Income tax adjustments (low - high end of range)
(0.11)
(0.11)
(0.35)
(0.35)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (low - high end of range)
$ 0.41
$ 0.56
$ 4.27
$ 4.42
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)
94,000
94,000
94,000
94,000
Investor Contact:
Peter Goldmacher
[email protected]
Media Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.