SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) today announced the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $374 million, compared to $307 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

GAAP net income was $81 million or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $49 million or $0.51 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Non-GAAP net income was $118 million or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to $96 million or $0.99 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Dolby repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for approximately $65 million.

Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

(Results compared to full year Fiscal 2025 unless otherwise noted)

Total revenue increased 5% to $1.42 billion.

GAAP net income increased 1% to $258 million and non-GAAP net income increased 1% to $417 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased 3% to $2.70 on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 3% to $4.36.

GAAP operating margin increased roughly 180 bps to 21.4% and non-GAAP operating margin increased roughly 130 bps to 34.5%.

Cash flows from operations were $400 million.

Dolby repurchased 4.3 million shares of its common stock for approximately $265 million.

Return to shareholders through cash dividends increased 9% to $1.44 per share.

"We delivered a strong fourth quarter and an overall solid finish to the year," said Marc Whitten, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. "I joined Dolby this August, inspired by our six decades of success as an industry pioneer and global leader. Dolby has a highly resilient and valuable licensing franchise, deep technology, exceptional partner relationships and a very strong balance sheet. Our priorities are to unlock the full potential of Dolby and our leadership position in media by fostering a high performance culture, simplifying how we do business, leading in the AI era, and driving durable and profitable growth."

A complete listing of Dolby's non-GAAP measures is described and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.

Recent Business Highlights

Meta AI glasses can now capture audio in Dolby Atmos and share it on Instagram.

Apple is now streaming Formula 1 in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Automotive partners including Volkswagen, Kia, and Hyundai continue to deploy Dolby Atmos deeper in their lineups, allowing mainstream buyers to have an extraordinary in-cabin experience.

Mahindra launched the first car in India to include both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Taylor Swift released the deluxe edition of "The Life of a Showgirl" and Miley Cyrus released her 11th studio album, "Bass Persuades," in Dolby Atmos.

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they are using Dolby OptiView to stream content in Dolby Vision on the Seahawks Mobile App.

For 52 consecutive weeks, every #1 domestic box office film has been playing in Dolby Cinemas. This includes?"Spider Man: Brand New Day," which set the record for Dolby Cinema's highest domestic opening box office weekend ever.

Upcoming Investor Event

Dolby is hosting an event at CES for the financial community where we will demonstrate a wide array of our technologies. The event will be held at 7:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, January 7, 2027. Please send an email to [email protected] for more information.

Dividend

Today, Dolby announced a cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, payable on December 9, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2026.

Financial Outlook

Dolby's financial outlook relies, in part, on estimates of royalty-based revenue that take into consideration various factors that are subject to uncertainty, including consumer demand for electronic products. In addition, actual results could differ materially from the estimates Dolby is providing herein due in part to uncertainty resulting from the macroeconomic effect of certain conditions, including developments concerning trade restrictions and changes in trade or diplomatic relationships, supply chain constraints, international conflicts, geopolitical instability, and fluctuations in inflation and interest rates. Uncertainty resulting from these factors reduces visibility into Dolby's future outlook. To the extent possible, the estimates Dolby is providing for future periods reflect certain assumptions about the potential impact of certain of these items, based upon a consideration of currently available external and internal data and information. These assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, see "Forward-Looking Statements" in this press release for a description of certain risks that Dolby faces, and the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2026, to be filed on or around the date hereof.

Dolby is providing the following estimates for its first quarter of fiscal 2027:

Total revenue is expected to range from $285 million to $305 million.

Licensing revenue is expected to range from $260 million to $280 million.

Gross margins are anticipated to be approximately 85% on a GAAP basis and approximately 87% on a non-GAAP basis.

Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $240 million to $250 million on a GAAP basis and from $200 million to $210 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Effective tax rate is anticipated to be around 23% on a GAAP basis and around 21% on a non-GAAP basis.

Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $0.01 to $0.16 on a GAAP basis and from $0.41 to $0.56 on a non-GAAP basis.

Dolby is providing the following estimates for the full year of fiscal 2027:

Total revenue is expected to be roughly flat at approximately $1.42 billion.

Licensing revenue is expected to be roughly flat at approximately $1.32 billion.

Gross margins are anticipated to be approximately 87% on a GAAP basis and approximately 89% on a non-GAAP basis.

Operating expenses are anticipated to be roughly flat at approximately $925 million on a GAAP basis and approximately $775 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Dolby expects operating margins to be roughly flat at approximately 22% on a GAAP basis and to be approximately 34.5% on a non-GAAP basis.

Effective tax rate is anticipated to be around 23% on a GAAP basis and around 21% on a non-GAAP basis.

Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $2.67 to $2.82 on a GAAP basis and from $4.27 to $4.42 on a non-GAAP basis.

Conference Call Information

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at Dolby Laboratories Q4 Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID.

A live audio webcast of the conference call, along with the supplemental earnings presentation, will be available at http://investor.dolby.com where it will be archived for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Dolby's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Dolby management uses, and Dolby provides to investors, certain non-GAAP financial measures as an additional tool to evaluate Dolby's operating results in a manner that focuses on what Dolby's management believes to be its ongoing business operations and performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are also helpful to investors in enabling comparability of operating performance between periods and among peer companies. Additionally, Dolby's management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to make operating decisions, for planning and forecasting purposes and determining bonus payouts. Specifically, Dolby excludes the following as adjustments from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense: Stock-based compensation, unlike cash-based compensation, utilizes subjective assumptions in the methodologies used to value the various stock-based award types that Dolby grants. These assumptions may differ from those used by other companies. To facilitate more meaningful comparisons between its underlying operating results and those of other companies, Dolby excludes stock-based compensation expense.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: Dolby amortizes intangible assets acquired in connection with business combinations. These intangible assets consist of patents and technology, customer relationships, and other intangibles. Dolby records amortization charges relating to these intangible assets in its GAAP financial statements, and Dolby views these charges as items arising from pre-acquisition activities that are determined by the timing and valuation of its acquisitions. As these amortization charges do not directly correlate to its operations during any particular period, Dolby excludes these charges to facilitate an evaluation of its current operating performance and comparisons to its past operating results. In addition, while amortization expense of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded from Non-GAAP Net Income, the revenue generated from those assets is not excluded.

Restructuring charges or credits: Restructuring charges are costs associated with restructuring plans and primarily relate to costs associated with exit or disposal activities, employee severance benefits, and asset impairments. Dolby excludes restructuring costs, including any adjustments to charges recorded in prior periods (which may be credits), as Dolby believes that these costs are not representative of its normal operating activities and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison of its past operating performance and to that of other companies.

Income tax adjustments: The income tax effects of the aforementioned non-GAAP adjustments do not directly correlate to its operating performance so Dolby believes that excluding such income tax effects provides a more meaningful view of its underlying operating results to management and investors.

Impact from Tax Reform: The enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Reform), and any related amendments or revisions, requires certain discrete and infrequent charges that are not representative of current operating results and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison to our past operating performance.

Using the aforementioned adjustments, Dolby provides various non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP effective tax rate. Dolby's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assess the performance of Dolby's business, including as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Dolby's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever Dolby uses non-GAAP financial measures, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided at the end of this press release and on the Dolby investor relations website, http://investor.dolby.com. Investors are also encouraged to review Dolby's GAAP financial statements as reported in its US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and in our earnings calls, including, but not limited to, expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and full year fiscal 2027, Dolby's ability to expand existing business, navigate challenging periods, pursue its long-term growth opportunities, and advance its other long-term objectives are "forward-looking statements" that inherently involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those provided. The following important factors, without limitation, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the potential impacts of economic conditions on Dolby's business operations, financial results, and financial position (including the impact to Dolby partners and disruption of the supply chain and delays in shipments of consumer products; the level at which Dolby technologies are incorporated into products and the consumer demand for such products; delays in the development and release of new products or services that contain Dolby technologies; delays in royalty reporting or delinquent payment by partners or licensees; lengthening sales cycles; the impact to the overall cinema market including adverse impact to Dolby's revenue recognized on box-office sales and demand for cinema products and services; and macroeconomic conditions that affect discretionary spending and access to products that contain Dolby technologies); risks associated with geopolitical issues and international conflicts; risks associated with trends in the markets in which Dolby operates, including the broadcast, mobile, consumer electronics, PC, and other markets; the loss of, or reduction in sales by, a key customer, partner, or licensee; pricing pressures; risks relating to changing trends in the way that content is distributed and consumed; risks relating to conducting business internationally, including trade restrictions and changes in diplomatic or trade relationships; risks relating to maintaining patent coverage; the timing of Dolby's receipt of royalty reports and payments from its licensees, including recoveries; changes in tax regulations; timing of revenue recognition under licensing agreements and other contractual arrangements; Dolby's ability to develop, maintain, and strengthen relationships with industry participants; Dolby's ability to develop and deliver innovative products and technologies in response to new and growing markets; competitive risks; risks associated with conducting business in countries that have historically limited recognition and enforcement of intellectual property and contractual rights; risks associated with the health of the motion picture and cinema industries generally; Dolby's ability to increase its revenue streams and to expand its business generally, and to continue to expand its business beyond its current technology offerings; risks associated with acquiring and successfully integrating businesses or technologies; and other risks detailed in Dolby's SEC filings and reports, including the risks identified under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on or around the date hereof. Dolby may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of such statements, and while Dolby believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by law, Dolby disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Dolby

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby OptiView, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)



Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

September 25,

2026 September 26,

2025

September 25,

2026 September 26,

2025 Revenue:









Licensing $ 346,834 $ 281,627

$ 1,321,201 $ 1,248,017 Products and services 26,702 25,397

99,666 101,113 Total revenue 373,536 307,024

1,420,867 1,349,130











Cost of revenue:









Cost of licensing 35,712 21,111

103,235 83,619 Cost of products and services 22,529 18,408

83,264 76,513 Total cost of revenue 58,241 39,519

186,499 160,132











Gross profit 315,295 267,505

1,234,368 1,188,998











Operating expenses:









Research and development 64,303 67,465

262,780 261,792 Sales and marketing 77,225 90,520

350,011 360,711 General and administrative 79,806 73,715

301,589 286,529 Restructuring charges/(credits) (608) 6,128

15,997 15,007 Total operating expenses 220,726 237,828

930,377 924,039











Operating income 94,569 29,677

303,991 264,959











Other income/(expense):









Interest income/(expense), net 4,075 5,060

16,670 15,376 Other income, net 3,633 6,931

16,719 23,150 Total other income 7,708 11,991

33,389 38,526











Income before income taxes 102,277 41,668

337,380 303,485 (Provision for)/benefit from income taxes (21,101) 7,986

(77,855) (46,993) Net income including noncontrolling interest 81,176 49,654

259,525 256,492 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (283) (322)

(1,788) (1,474) Net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc. $ 80,893 $ 49,332

$ 257,737 $ 255,018











Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.52

$ 2.73 $ 2.66 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.51

$ 2.70 $ 2.62 Weighted-average shares outstanding:









Basic 93,345 95,632

94,568 95,868 Diluted 93,984 96,846

95,587 97,479

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands; unaudited)



September 25,

2026 September 26,

2025 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 622,876 $ 701,893 Restricted cash 75,007 91,468 Short-term investments 500 703 Accounts receivable, net 301,081 331,096 Contract assets, net 230,791 180,804 Inventories, net 28,454 30,424 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,488 51,873 Total current assets 1,329,197 1,388,261 Long-term investments 89,435 80,205 Property, plant, and equipment, net 457,346 470,608 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,783 33,204 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 918,471 926,957 Deferred taxes 214,937 214,361 Other non-current assets 118,338 114,164 Total assets $ 3,168,507 $ 3,227,760





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 19,780 $ 17,840 Accrued liabilities 359,494 369,256 Income taxes payable - 8,928 Contract liabilities 28,362 31,382 Operating lease liabilities 10,175 10,384 Total current liabilities 417,811 437,790 Non-current contract liabilities 22,263 29,687 Non-current operating lease liabilities 35,620 28,494 Other non-current liabilities 80,312 99,843 Total liabilities 556,006 595,814





Stockholders' equity:



Class A common stock 52 54 Class B common stock 39 40 Retained earnings 2,616,138 2,634,980 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,635) (12,517) Total stockholders' equity - Dolby Laboratories, Inc. 2,603,594 2,622,557 Noncontrolling interest 8,907 9,389 Total stockholders' equity 2,612,501 2,631,946 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,168,507 $ 3,227,760

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands; unaudited)



Fiscal Year Ended

September 25,

2026 September 26,

2025 Operating activities:



Net income including noncontrolling interest $ 259,525 $ 256,492 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 95,005 87,827 Stock-based compensation 133,288 128,514 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 10,264 10,770 Provision for credit losses 5,018 2,434 Deferred income taxes 1,180 4,988 Share of net income of equity method investees, net of cash distributions (11,040) (707) Other non-cash items affecting net income 781 (1,108) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net (15,281) (18,463) Contract assets, net (52,336) 16,680 Inventories 10,196 8,019 Operating lease right-of-use assets (18,016) (4,505) Prepaid expenses and other assets (37,656) 15,223 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 40,290 22,851 Income taxes, net (4,756) (42,829) Contract liabilities (4,828) (5,079) Operating lease liabilities 7,079 (8,503) Other non-current liabilities (19,168) (406) Net cash provided by operating activities 399,545 472,198





Investing activities:



Proceeds from sales of marketable securities - 15,911 Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale - 16,881 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (39,631) (36,348) Business combinations, net of cash and restricted cash acquired, and other related payments - (1,362) Purchases of intangible assets (61,175) (5,593) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 16,623 - Purchases of other investments - (75) Net cash used in investing activities (84,183) (10,586)





Financing activities:



Proceeds from issuance of common stock 27,270 43,697 Repurchase of common stock (265,004) (124,992) Payment of cash dividend (136,323) (126,599) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (2,217) (1,847) Payment of excise tax on repurchase of common stock - (261) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (34,618) (37,236) Net cash used in financing activities (410,892) (247,238)





Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 52 1,235 Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (95,478) 215,609 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 793,361 577,752 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 697,883 $ 793,361

Licensing Revenue by Market (unaudited) The following table presents the composition of our licensing revenue by market and percentage of total licensing revenue for all periods presented (in

thousands, except percentage amounts):

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended Market September 25, 2026

September 26, 2025

September 25, 2026

September 26, 2025 Broadcast $ 120,916 35 %

$ 107,174 38 %

$ 446,957 34 %

$ 428,471 34 % Mobile 61,523 18 %

50,626 18 %

281,722 21 %

268,568 22 % CE 31,989 9 %

35,036 12 %

150,046 11 %

150,704 12 % PC 29,383 8 %

28,647 10 %

145,906 11 %

151,894 12 % Other 103,023 30 %

60,144 22 %

296,570 23 %

248,380 20 % Total licensing revenue $ 346,834 100 %

$ 281,627 100 %

$ 1,321,201 100 %

$ 1,248,017 100 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)





The following tables present Dolby's GAAP financial measures reconciled to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release for the fourth

quarter and fiscal years ended September 25, 2026 and September 26, 2025:



















Operating margin:







Fiscal Year Ended









September 25,

2026 September 26,

2025 GAAP operating margin







21.4 % 19.6 % Stock-based compensation







9.4 % 9.6 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles







2.6 % 2.9 % Restructuring charges







1.1 % 1.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin







34.5 % 33.2 %













Net income:

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands)

September 25,

2026 September 26,

2025

September 25,

2026 September 26,

2025 GAAP net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

$ 80,893 $ 49,332

$ 257,737 $ 255,018 Stock-based compensation (1)

34,405 31,052

133,288 128,514 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2)

9,694 10,115

38,979 40,856 Restructuring charges/(credits)

(608) 6,128

15,997 15,007 Impact of Tax Reform

- 8,836

- 8,836 Income tax adjustments

(6,535) (9,211)

(29,172) (34,720) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

$ 117,849 $ 96,252

$ 416,829 $ 413,511













(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:











Cost of products and services

$ 441 $ 426

$ 1,835 $ 1,747 Research and development

9,533 9,284

40,603 38,500 Sales and marketing

9,422 10,606

42,636 44,480 General and administrative

15,009 10,736

48,214 43,787













(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in above line

items:











Cost of licensing

$ 6,589 $ 6,678

$ 26,358 $ 26,712 Cost of products and services

762 770

3,070 3,085 Sales and marketing

348 354

1,409 1,765 General and administrative

1,554 1,872

6,378 7,488 Other income, net

441 441

1,764 1,806













Diluted earnings per share:

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended



September 25,

2026 September 26,

2025

September 25,

2026 September 26,

2025 GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.86 $ 0.51

$ 2.70 $ 2.62 Stock-based compensation

0.37 0.32

1.39 1.32 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

0.10 0.10

0.41 0.42 Restructuring charges/(credits)

(0.01) 0.06

0.17 0.15 Impact of Tax Reform

- 0.09

- 0.09 Income tax adjustments

(0.07) (0.09)

(0.31) (0.36) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.25 $ 0.99

$ 4.36 $ 4.24













Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)

93,984 96,846

95,587 97,479

The following tables present a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP versions of the estimated financial measures for the first quarter of

fiscal 2027 and full year fiscal 2027 included in this release:













Gross margin:



Q1 2027



Fiscal 2027 GAAP gross margin



85.0 %



87.0 % Stock-based compensation



0.1 %



0.1 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



1.9 %



1.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin



87.0 %



89.0 %













Operating expenses (in millions):



Q1 2027



Fiscal 2027 GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)



$240 - $250



$925 Stock-based compensation



(38)



(142) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



(2)



(8) Non-GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)



$200 - $210



$775













Operating margin:







Fiscal 2027 GAAP operating margin









22.0% +/- Stock-based compensation









10.0 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles









2.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin









34.5% +/-













Effective tax rate:



Q1 2027



Fiscal 2027 GAAP effective tax rate



23.0 %



23.0 % Stock-based compensation (low - high end of range)



(2%)-1%



(2%)-0% Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (low - high end of

range)



(1%)-0%



(1%)-0% Non-GAAP effective tax rate



21.0 %



21.0 %













Diluted earnings per share:

Q1 2027

Fiscal 2027



Low High

Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share (low - high end of range)

$ 0.01 $ 0.16

$ 2.67 $ 2.82 Stock-based compensation (low - high end of range)

0.40 0.40

1.52 1.52 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (low - high end of range)

0.11 0.11

0.43 0.43 Income tax adjustments (low - high end of range)

(0.11) (0.11)

(0.35) (0.35) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (low - high end of range)

$ 0.41 $ 0.56

$ 4.27 $ 4.42













Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)

94,000 94,000

94,000 94,000















Investor Contact:

Peter Goldmacher

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.