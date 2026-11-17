- Ozekibart combination in relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma achieves 62.7% ORR;

- 86.3% DCR, with durable responses observed in heavily pretreated patients

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX) ("Inhibrx" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel biologic therapeutic candidates, today announced updated clinical data from the Phase 1/2 expansion study evaluating ozekibart (INBRX-109), an investigational tetravalent death receptor 5 (DR5) agonist, in combination with irinotecan and temozolomide (IRI/TMZ) in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma. The data will be presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2026 Annual Meeting.

"The updated clinical data to be presented at CTOS underscore the deep activity and expanding reach of ozekibart in aggressive, difficult-to-treat bone and soft tissue sarcomas," said Mark Lappe, Chief Executive Officer of Inhibrx. "In relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma, achieving a 62.7% overall response rate, an 86.3% disease control rate, and clinically meaningful durability is particularly compelling in a population that has exhausted effective options. Based on these results, we intend to rapidly advance our plans with the goal of allowing patients access as soon as possible."

Ewing Sarcoma

As of the September 18, 2026, data cutoff, 60 patients (including 9 adolescent patients) were enrolled and treated with ozekibart plus IRI/TMZ, with 22 patients remaining on active treatment. Among the 51 response-evaluable patients, the combination demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 62.7%, comprising 2 complete responses (CRs) and 30 partial responses (PRs). A total of 84.3% of response-evaluable patients (43/51) experienced measurable reduction in tumor size from baseline. An additional 12 patients achieved stable disease (SD), resulting in a Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 86.3%.

The median progression free survival (mPFS) was 6.0 months (95% CI: 4.6-7.4). Durable clinical benefit exceeding 6 months was observed in 18 patients (1 CR, 1 SD, 16 PRs), including 1 patient maintaining an ongoing PR for more than 2 years. At the cutoff date, 14 response-evaluable patients remained progression-free, including 2 patients with a PFS duration exceeding 12 months.

These data represent a meaningful improvement over historical benchmarks, such as irinotecan and temozolomide alone in relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma, which typically yield an ORR of approximately 15% to 30% and a mPFS of roughly 3 to 4 months.

The combination continued to demonstrate an acceptable and manageable safety profile consistent with the known cytotoxic toxicities of IRI/TMZ and DR5 agonism, with no evidence of unexpected cumulative hepatotoxicity.

The FDA accepted for filing our biologics license application for the potential approval of ozekibart in conventional chondrosarcoma. With approximately 300 new cases of Ewing sarcoma diagnosed each year in the U.S. and an estimated 2,500 individuals in the U.S. currently living with Ewing sarcoma, the need for novel therapeutic options in this underserved community is profound, and we look forward to discussing these results with the FDA.

Presentation Materials

Ewing Sarcoma Poster Details:

Title: Phase 1/2 Study of the Tetravalent Death Receptor 5 (DR5) Agonist Ozekibart (INBRX-109) Combined with Irinotecan (I) and Temozolomide (T) in Adolescents and Adults with Ewing Sarcoma (EWS)

Phase 1/2 Study of the Tetravalent Death Receptor 5 (DR5) Agonist Ozekibart (INBRX-109) Combined with Irinotecan (I) and Temozolomide (T) in Adolescents and Adults with Ewing Sarcoma (EWS) Session: Poster Presentation Session

Poster Presentation Session Abstract Number: 2465416

2465416 Presenter: Varun Monga, M.D.

Varun Monga, M.D. Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

The poster materials will be made available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Inhibrx Biosciences investor portal at inhibrxbiosciences.investorroom.com.

About ozekibart (INBRX-109)

Ozekibart is a precision-engineered, tetravalent death receptor 5 (DR5) agonist antibody designed to exploit the tumor-biased cell death induced by DR5 activation. Ozekibart is engineered to optimize tumor-biased receptor clustering and activation without requiring secondary crosslinking, avoiding the severe hepatotoxicity observed with first-generation DR5-targeting agents.

About Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary protein engineering platforms. Inhibrx's current clinical pipeline of therapeutic candidates includes ozekibart and ordastobart (INBRX-106), both of which utilize multivalent formats where the precise valency can be optimized in a target-centric way to mediate what Inhibrx believes to be the most appropriate agonist function. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Inhibrx cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Inhibrx's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Inhibrx's judgments and beliefs regarding the strength of Inhibrx's pipeline; statements regarding the safety and efficacy of its therapeutic candidate, ozekibart, based on topline and interim results; the potential for ozekibart to be used for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma and solid tumor indications; the clinical development of ozekibart, including data readouts, regulatory submissions and interactions, and the timing thereof; the potential commercial development of ozekibart; the potential approval by the FDA of ozekibart in unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma; and any presumption that topline, interim or preliminary data will be representative of final data or data in later clinical trials. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Inhibrx's business, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties regarding: topline data may not accurately reflect the complete results of a particular study or trial and remain subject to audit, and final data may differ materially from topline data; the initiation, timing, progress and results of its preclinical studies and clinical trials, and its research and development programs; its ability to advance therapeutic candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; its interpretation of topline, interim or preliminary data from its clinical trials, including interpretations regarding disease control and disease response; results from preclinical studies or early clinical trials not necessarily being predictive of future results; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of its therapeutic candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization; the potential for its programs and prospects to be negatively impacted by developments relating to its competitors, including the results of studies or regulatory determinations relating to its competitors; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals and regulatory developments in the U.S. and foreign countries; the successful commercialization of its therapeutic candidates, if approved; an accelerated development or approval pathway may not be available for ozekibart or other therapeutic candidates and any such pathway may not lead to a faster development process; the pricing, coverage and reimbursement of its therapeutic candidates, if approved; its ability to utilize its technology platform to generate and advance additional therapeutic candidates; and other risks described from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and supplemented from time to time by its Current Reports on Form 8-K as filed from time to time. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Inhibrx undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

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SOURCE Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc.