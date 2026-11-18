With Honeydew, Workday Will Extend Customers' Business Definitions to Every Agent, Tool, and Model, So Answers Stay Consistent, No Matter Which Tool or Model Is Asking

BARCELONA, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Rising EMEA - Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the trusted agentic platform for HR, finance, and IT, today announced its intent to acquire Honeydew, a semantic layer for AI and business intelligence (BI). Honeydew gives AI agents and BI tools the same governed business definitions, so answers stay consistent wherever customers work. Together, Honeydew's semantic compiler, which turns business definitions into precise governed queries, and Workday Data Cloud will give agents the governed business context they need to act quickly and consistently.

AI is only as good as the definitions behind it. A dashboard, a chat experience, and an AI agent might each answer "what's our headcount?" differently based on its own definition - one counts only full-time employees, another includes contractors, a third counts approved-but-unfilled roles as already staffed. Ask all three the same question and you get three different numbers, none of them wrong, just inconsistent. Honeydew natively captures and maps multiple definitions and pulls the exact right definition based on the person or agent asking, the specific use case, and the situational context.

"An AI model shouldn't be improvising the calculation behind a payroll number," said Gabe Monroy, chief technology officer, Workday. "With Honeydew, the model says what it needs and Workday builds the exact query, the same way every time, within each person's or agent's permissions."

Define It Once, Use It Anywhere

Without a native semantic layer, connecting an AI agent to enterprise data requires an army of human middleware. Today, data teams spend months writing custom code to intercept LLM requests, hardcoding business rules into brittle data pipelines, and resorting to "schema-stuffing" - packing massive data dictionaries, complex SQL join rules, and definitions into every AI prompt. It's like handing a new hire the whole company handbook before each question. And when teams switch models or platforms, they start over. A finance team's custom metric that took weeks to get right often has to be rebuilt by hand in a tool like Tableau, with no guarantee the numbers match. The result is neither accurate nor efficient.

With Honeydew, Workday will move business logic out of the prompt and compile it into precise, deterministic queries before a request ever reaches the model. The AI would get the question and the right path to the answer, not the handbook. Customers could expect greater accuracy and efficiency, fewer tokens, and lower costs, with definitions intact across whichever tools or models they choose.

"Getting AI to write database queries was never the hard part," said David Krakov, CEO, Honeydew. "Getting it to understand the true definitions behind your company's data is. We built Honeydew to solve that problem once, rather than in every tool and every prompt. With Workday, we plan to bring that shared understanding to every agent working with a company's most important data."

"The greatest bottleneck in enterprise AI today isn't reasoning, it's context," said Yasmeen Ahmad, senior vice president and general manager of Workday Data Cloud. "Foundation models know language, but they don't naturally understand the physics of your business. By embedding Honeydew into Workday Data Cloud, we will provide a living semantic graph to give autonomous agents the exact, governed business context they need to safely execute at the core."

Live Data, Lawful by Design

Most semantic layers sit on data that has already been extracted into a warehouse or lake, so their answers are only as current as the last refresh. Honeydew would apply a customer's definitions directly to live data in Workday Data Cloud, enabling agents to act on answers from today's ledger rather than yesterday's photocopy.

Workday agents are lawful by design: Workday already governs their identity, verification, access, and behavior. Honeydew would add governance at the moment a question becomes a query. Because Workday's permissions travel with the definitions, each person or agent would see only what they're allowed to see, with no extracts to manage. Invalid or unauthorized requests would be blocked before any query runs, not flagged after the fact. Paired with Workday agent governance, Honeydew won't just make AI agents smarter, it will help ensure agent responses are as governed as their actions.

Transaction Details & Availability

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Workday's fiscal year 2027, ending January 31, 2027, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Workday

Workday operates at the heart of the enterprise - HR, finance, and IT - where the margin for error is effectively zero. By tightly coupling AI with the context, guardrails, and trusted processes that run the business, Workday goes beyond AI that assists with work to agents that are capable of driving measurable outcomes. More than 11,500 organizations worldwide, including more than 65% of the Fortune 500, trust Workday to deliver. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

© 2026 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

About Honeydew

Honeydew is a semantic layer for AI and business intelligence (BI) that lets teams define business metrics once and use them consistently across every tool and agent. Honeydew makes sure every AI interaction or BI query is correct by unifying the layers of business logic and context governing a company's enterprise data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's intent to acquire Honeydew, the expected timing and closing of the acquisition, and the expected benefits and capabilities of the combined solutions. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, the satisfaction of closing conditions, required approvals, our ability to successfully integrate Honeydew's operations and technology, and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.