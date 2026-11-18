Genomics Ltd. Announces Extension of Strategic Drug Discovery Collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals

The new agreement extends an existing 8-year collaboration between the companies

OXFORD, England, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomics, a science-led Techbio company using large-scale genetic information to develop innovative precision healthcare tools and to accelerate drug discovery and development, today announced a four-year extension of its long-standing drug target discovery and validation collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The extension builds on an eight-year collaboration which originally commenced in 2018.

Scientists from Vertex and Genomics will continue to work closely together to incorporate their deep understanding of human genetics into research and development. The collaboration focuses on using human genetics for the discovery and validation of novel drug targets and biomarker selection for precision medicines, and to advance understanding of the clinical impact of human genetic variation in diseases with significant unmet need.

"A deep understanding of human genetics and the underlying causal biology of diseases is foundational to how we discover and develop transformational therapies at Vertex," said Mark Bunnage, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. "Over nearly a decade together, Genomics has proven to be an exceptional partner, combining sophisticated data science with deep genetic insights, and I'm delighted to be extending our productive partnership."

"We are proud to extend our collaboration with Vertex. Over the last eight years, it has demonstrated the power of human genetics to identify and validate the right drug targets to develop next-generation medicines and help people live longer, healthier lives. Our unique platform and our proprietary algorithms allow us to bring the full power of human genetics to understand key biological processes driving disease and to use those insights to find novel targets and powerful biomarkers. Extending this partnership allows us to scale that approach and accelerate the delivery of novel, precision medicines for patients who need them most," said Professor Sir Peter Donnelly, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Genomics. "We are delighted to continue working with one of the most innovative and successful companies in the global biotech sector to help realise that promise to benefit patients and their families."

Science Minister Chris McDonald said: "Genome science is transforming how we treat and beat disease. Using information which is embedded in our DNA, Genomics and Vertex are able to use that data to identify promising new drugs and treatments; improving healthcare outcomes across the UK.

"This partnership is another sign of the impact of Britain's booming life sciences sector, and shows how world-class medical research in the UK provides good jobs and benefits to patients."

"This welcome announcement is a powerful vote of confidence in the UK's world-class life sciences sector. Genomics is a great example of our wealth of innovative, science-led companies that make the UK an attractive place for global biopharma to partner and invest. The multi-year extension of the strategic collaboration with Vertex underlines the global value of the UK's expertise in human genetics and TechBio, and shows how international investment and national innovation can come together to accelerate the development of new precision medicines for patients around the world," said Professor Chris Molloy, Chief Executive Officer at the BioIndustry Association.

Transaction Terms

The total potential contract value exceeds $220 million, for the successful achievement of certain research, development, regulatory and commercial milestones, and tiered royalties on future net sales for any products that may result from this collaboration agreement.

Genomics holds a world-leading team in statistical genetics, with over 50 PhDs. Over the last 10 years, Genomics has ingested, harmonised, and quality-controlled what is now the world's largest and most diverse human genotype-phenotype database. The company's data platform Mystra builds on and augments these datasets, providing extensive, powerful insights into human biology, with relevant information for drug development and critical insights into disease mechanisms supported by evidence from studies of genetic variation. Genomics' Foundational Data Collection alone encompasses over 45,000 genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and trillions of rows of data. Genomics launched the agentic interface, Mystra AI, in June 2026, to accelerate the work of scientists across research & development.

With their proprietary analytical tools, data platform and expertise, Genomics has identified over 100 drug targets for diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

About Genomics Limited

Genomics is a science-led transatlantic TechBio combining large-scale genetic and health data with proprietary analytics to accelerate drug discovery and advance predictive, preventative healthcare. Spun out of the University of Oxford in 2014 by the world's top statistical and human geneticists, the company is built on a decade of world-class science and R&D. Its mission is to help people lead longer, healthier lives. Genomics has developed the world's largest harmonised genotype-phenotype data resource and built advanced AI-enabled tools and methods to harmonise and interpret genetic data at scale.

Today, the company collaborates with some of the world's leading healthcare organisations and helping them to predict, prevent, treat, and cure - dramatically reducing the human and financial cost of common diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

The company was featured on the Sunday Times 100Tech as one of Britain's fastest growing private tech companies for the last two consecutive years, 2025 and 2026. Genomics was named BBC 'The Bottom Line' Business of the Year 2026. The company has offices in London and Oxford in the UK, and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, in the US.

Disclaimer

Vertex holds an equity investment in Genomics, as of 2018.

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