Sokin expands in the UAE with DFSA license, local AED payment rails and accounts

The global fintech company and strategic Seed Group partner opens a new office at One Za'abeel and plans to double its UAE team

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sokin, the financial infrastructure global business runs on, announced its UAE expansion following license approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Businesses can now receive dirhams into a Sokin AED account, while platform partners gain embedded local payment rails to move money into and out of the UAE and in over 70 other currencies on behalf of their business clients.

Expanding Sokin's UAE presence

Sokin is opening a new office at One Za'abeel and plans to double its UAE team over the next 12 months. The expansion builds on nearly three years in the UAE as a strategic partner of Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Sokin plans to grow its UAE team to 100 to meet growing demand from businesses moving money into and out of the country. Hiring will include roles in its partnerships team, which works with fintechs and software platforms that embed Sokin's multi-currency accounts and cross-border payments into their own products.

"Since entering the UAE almost three years ago, we've watched Dubai emerge as a leading international financial hub connecting global businesses to the MEASA region," said Vroon Modgill, Founder and CEO of Sokin. "Businesses in Dubai are often multinational from the start, so demand is high for Sokin's multi-currency accounts, efficient cross-border payments, and tools that help companies take command of their global finances. From smarter cash flow management to automating operational workflows, Sokin is building our vision for global agentic treasury, and our long-term commitment to Dubai is a big part of how we get there."

This year, Sokin introduced a range of agentic treasury capabilities, including an MCP connector that lets finance teams send payments through the AI tools they already use. For agentic treasury to realize its full potential, licensed infrastructure is essential so agents can act on AI-prepared payment instructions. The DFSA license adds the UAE to that foundation, giving businesses in Dubai the licensed, locally banked base this service depends on.

Local AED accounts and payment services

Sokin obtained its DFSA license through its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) office. The license covers:

Issuing payment instruments and executing payment transactions

Providing account information and payment initiation services

Advising on and arranging money services

A partnership with Ruya Community Islamic Bank LLC enables Sokin to offer clients onshore AED services. Businesses in the UAE can now hold a local AED account in addition to 28 other currencies.

Together, these services give international companies using Dubai as a base for the MEASA region, and UAE companies selling abroad, one licensed route to the markets they are expanding into.

Marking the expansion in Dubai

Sokin marked the expansion with a launch event in Dubai on Nov. 12. Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, joined Vroon Modgill for a fireside chat about growing a business across borders and the environment Dubai has created for companies expanding across the region.

"Dubai attracts businesses whose operations extend beyond the UAE, and their financial requirements can become quite complicated," said Mr Al Gurg. "With Sokin securing the regulatory approvals and banking relationships needed to serve those businesses, this expansion is particularly significant as Dubai continues to strengthen its position as an international financial centre."

Founded in 2019, Sokin is profitable at the operating line, operates from eight offices globally and has raised over $100 million from investors including Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and Prysm Capital. Seed Group became a strategic partner in 2023 to support global payments in the UAE and the Middle East, marking Sokin's entry into the UAE.

About Sokin

Sokin is the financial infrastructure global business runs on. Businesses move and manage money in 70 currencies across 170 countries while holding balances in 29 of those currencies. Balances in USD, GBP and EUR can earn interest.

Sokin helps businesses decide what to do with their money and act on those decisions in one place, including through the AI tools they already use. Some businesses use the platform to manage global finance in-house; others embed Sokin into their products to power financial experiences for their customers.

Moving money across borders is a permission problem before it is a technology problem. Businesses move more than $11 billion a year using licenses Sokin holds across 36 countries and infrastructure Sokin owns.

Founded in 2019 by Vroon Modgill, Sokin operates from eight offices around the world and has raised over $100 million from investors including Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and Prysm Capital.

Regulatory and account information

Sokin DIFC Limited is regulated in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Money Service Provider holding a Category 3D license. Its firm reference number is F011898.

The Sokin AED Account is provided by Ruya Community Islamic Bank LLC, a bank licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE. AED deposits are held at Ruya.

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