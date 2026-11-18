RayNeo Finishes 2026 Strong with Black Friday Deals Across Its Smart Glasses Portfolio

With more than one million cumulative shipments worldwide, RayNeo brings holiday savings to wearable gaming displays and everyday AI smart glasses.

BERLIN, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo, a global leader in consumer augmented reality (AR) smart glasses and wearable displays, today announced its Black Friday promotional lineup for Europe, featuring holiday discounts across its XR glasses and smart glasses portfolios. The company enters the holiday shopping season with cumulative worldwide shipments exceeding one million units, according to internal company data.

The European lineup is led by the RayNeo GT and flagship RayNeo GT Max, bringing immersive, large-screen gaming and entertainment experiences to consumers at special holiday prices. RayNeo GT features native 3DoF tracking for immersive viewing, while GT Max offers a versatile virtual-screen experience for gaming and entertainment. Rounding out the lineup, RayNeo iO Smart Glasses bring AI assistance to everyday wear, with holiday offers giving European consumers more ways to explore the company's wearable technology.

Up to 267 Inches Before Your Eyes-GT Max Outsizes Even the Largest Gaming Monitors

The RayNeo GT Max presents a 267-inch virtual gaming screen at 100% scaling, which can be enlarged to up to 307 inches. A 59° field of view and Micro-OLED displays supporting refresh rates of up to 120Hz deliver big-screen immersion in a portable form factor.

Powered by the Peacock Optical Engine 3.0 Max, GT Max combines native 3DoF spatial tracking with a quad-speaker system featuring audio tuning by Bang & Olufsen. It connects to compatible PCs and laptops, handheld gaming devices such as Steam Deck and ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 via JoyDock, and PS5 and other HDMI-based consoles via an HDMI adapter, bringing immersive visuals and sound to a wide range of gaming setups.

The RayNeo GT offers another portable option for big-screen gaming and entertainment. Both models feature native 3DoF tracking with Steady, Pinned, and Follow modes, allowing players to choose how the virtual display responds to head movement without an external processing accessory.

Device compatibility varies, and some connections, including certain console setups, require an additional adapter or accessory.

RayNeo iO Smart Glasses: Everyday Design Meets Multi-Model AI

RayNeo iO Smart Glasses combine lightweight, everyday frames with a discreet micro-optical heads-up display, bringing AI assistance into the wearer's line of sight. With support for ChatGPT and other AI assistants, users can ask questions by voice, view responses and access everyday productivity features through their glasses.

Everyday Eyewear with AI in View : With a lightweight 34 g design and a discreet waveguide display, RayNeo iO brings helpful information into view while fitting naturally into everyday routines. Its camera-free design offers a privacy-conscious approach to wearable AI.

: With a lightweight 34 g design and a discreet waveguide display, RayNeo iO brings helpful information into view while fitting naturally into everyday routines. Its camera-free design offers a privacy-conscious approach to wearable AI. Multi-Model AI Assistance : From answering questions and explaining concepts to summarising recordings, organising notes and providing presentation prompts, RayNeo iO makes everyday assistance available through the glasses. Users can choose from supported AI services, with answers and useful information displayed directly in their field of view. Model availability varies by market and membership plan.

: From answering questions and explaining concepts to summarising recordings, organising notes and providing presentation prompts, RayNeo iO makes everyday assistance available through the glasses. Users can choose from supported AI services, with answers and useful information displayed directly in their field of view. Model availability varies by market and membership plan. Live Translation and Information at a Glance : Supporting translation across 55 languages, RayNeo iO displays translated text directly through the glasses to help users follow conversations across language barriers. A customisable information dashboard also keeps calendar events, to-dos, phone notifications and weather within easy reach.

: Supporting translation across 55 languages, RayNeo iO displays translated text directly through the glasses to help users follow conversations across language barriers. A customisable information dashboard also keeps calendar events, to-dos, phone notifications and weather within easy reach. Navigation Now Available : Newly introduced through an over-the-air update, navigation brings turn directions, distances, road names and route maps into view for walking and cycling. In supported overseas markets, Google Maps integration helps users follow their route with fewer phone checks.

: Newly introduced through an over-the-air update, navigation brings turn directions, distances, road names and route maps into view for walking and cycling. In supported overseas markets, Google Maps integration helps users follow their route with fewer phone checks. Six Months of Complimentary AI Pro VIP Membership : Eligible customers who purchase RayNeo iO between November 19 and November 30, 2026, can receive six months of AI Pro VIP membership, providing access to supported premium AI options including ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, Qwen, Claude and Kimi. The offer applies to authorised online and offline sales channels in overseas markets, including Europe. Eligible devices activated between November 19 and December 18, 2026, can receive the membership automatically. Customers who purchase during the promotional period but miss the activation window may apply for manual redemption under the applicable offer terms.

: Eligible customers who purchase RayNeo iO between November 19 and November 30, 2026, can receive six months of AI Pro VIP membership, providing access to supported premium AI options including ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, Qwen, Claude and Kimi. The offer applies to authorised online and offline sales channels in overseas markets, including Europe. Eligible devices activated between November 19 and December 18, 2026, can receive the membership automatically. Customers who purchase during the promotional period but miss the activation window may apply for manual redemption under the applicable offer terms. Complimentary Basic Customised Prescription Lenses : Eligible customers purchasing RayNeo iO between November 27 and November 30, 2026, can receive complimentary basic customised prescription lenses. A separate offer for upgraded customised prescription lenses is limited to 100 redemptions globally, subject to availability and applicable offer terms.

: Eligible customers purchasing RayNeo iO between November 27 and November 30, 2026, can receive complimentary basic customised prescription lenses. A separate offer for upgraded customised prescription lenses is limited to 100 redemptions globally, subject to availability and applicable offer terms. Continuous Software Updates: RayNeo will continue enhancing iO through over-the-air updates, expanding its AI assistance, translation, navigation, recording summaries and on-display productivity features.

Black Friday 2026 Promotional Pricing

Promotional pricing for RayNeo GT, GT Max, Air 4 Pro and the GT + JoyDock bundle remains the same throughout November 10-30, 2026. The RayNeo iO promotional price is available between November 19 and November 30, 2026.

The RayNeo GT + JoyDock bundle pairs the glasses with a convenient connection and power solution for compatible Nintendo Switch devices, creating a portable big-screen gaming setup. European promotional pricing is shown above; the bundle is available during the Black Friday event.

Prices shown are for the euro-denominated offers on RayNeo's European website. Product availability, promotional periods for other models, and offers may vary by market and retailer.

Global Market Momentum

According to internal company data, RayNeo's cumulative worldwide shipments have surpassed one million units, marking a milestone in the company's development and reflecting the scale of its global business.

Separately, third-party industry figures indicate the following market performance:

#1 Worldwide in AR Smart Glasses: RayNeo secured the No. 1 global shipment share in AR smart glasses across the first half of 2026, capturing 24.8% global market share per IDC and 23.9% per Counterpoint Research.

RayNeo secured the No. 1 global shipment share in AR smart glasses across the first half of 2026, capturing 24.8% global market share per IDC and 23.9% per Counterpoint Research. Sustained Quarterly Momentum: RayNeo extended its global lead through Q2 2026, commanding a 25.0% global shipment share according to IDC and 24.0% per Counterpoint Research.

RayNeo extended its global lead through Q2 2026, commanding a 25.0% global shipment share according to IDC and 24.0% per Counterpoint Research. Regional Dominance: RayNeo captured 30.9% of China AR smart glasses shipments in H1 2026 (IDC) and maintained leadership across online retail channels with a 28.5% online AR smart glasses market share (RUNTO).

Availability

For complete promotional offers, product specifications, local availability, and applicable terms, visit RayNeo's European website or participating European Amazon stores. Retailer offers may differ from those listed above.

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