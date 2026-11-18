Sinopec Co-Hosts Final of Youth Cultural Ambassador Competition in Algiers

ALGIERS, Algeria, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec" or "the Company") announced that Sinopec Group and the Chinese Embassy in Algeria co-hosted the final and awards ceremony of the second "In Search of China-Algeria Youth Cultural Ambassadors" competition on Nov. 15 in Algiers. The event brought together more than 200 people, including young participants from both countries, to share stories about how Algerians and Chinese people connect through culture and everyday life.

The organizers received 172 entries from young people who used short videos to tell stories about Belt and Road cooperation and connections between the two countries. Thirty-one entries advanced to the second round, and 15 contestants performed for judges and guests at the final. Five Algerian participants were named youth cultural ambassadors and will be invited to Chengdu, China, for a six-day cultural exchange.

The competition supports youth development, one of eight cooperation initiatives announced at the first China-Arab States Summit. Dong Guangli, China's ambassador to Algeria, said the event builds on the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, which marks 70 years since China began establishing diplomatic relations with African countries. He said Algeria and China have supported each other for generations and encouraged the new ambassadors to carry that friendship forward by learning about each other's cultures and sharing what they learn with their peers.

Aïcha Tagabou, the representative of Algeria's minister of state for hydrocarbons, said the competition reflected the strength of relations between Algeria and China and the long history behind them. She said cultural exchanges bring people closer and help them understand and respect one another's ways of life. She encouraged both countries to preserve their cultural identities, pass local traditions on to younger generations and share those traditions with wider audiences. Regular exchanges, she said, can build lasting public support for closer ties between the two countries.

Wei Dong, chief representative of Sinopec Group's Africa office, said the group has worked in Algeria since 2002. Over 24 years, its work has expanded to cover oil and gas exploration and development, oilfield engineering, and engineering for refining and petrochemical facilities. Wei said the group works with local partners to plan and carry out projects and share the benefits. In Algeria, that approach includes involving local teams in project operations, creating stable jobs and providing technical training for local workers.

Wei said Sinopec Group continues to support community cultural initiatives such as the Chinese Bookshelf project, part of its Silk Road Library program. These initiatives complement the group's energy work by creating opportunities for people in Algeria and China to learn about each other's cultures.

Sinopec Group plans to deepen cooperation with its Algerian partners and expand opportunities for youth exchanges. The competition gives participants a starting point to stay in touch, share their cultures and involve more young people in exchanges between Algeria and China.

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